Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed three of their 2022 draft selections. Signed today were third-round pick DB Marcus Jones and sixth-round picks RB Kevin Harris and DL Sam Roberts. Terms of the contracts were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released rookie free agent OL Liam Shanahan.

Jones, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 85th overall selection out of Houston. The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder was named the 2021 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player as a defensive back, wide receiver and returner. He led the NCAA in 2021 with two punts returned for a touchdown and was third with two kicks returned for touchdowns. Jones led his conference with five interceptions and also caught 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Harris, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 183rd overall selection out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder finished his college career with 1,976 rushing yards in 28 games with 16 starts. Harris also logged eight 100-yard rushing games and two 200-yard games.

Roberts, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 200th overall selection out of Northwest Missouri State. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder won the Cliff Harris Award in 2021, given to the best defensive player in NCAA Division II. Overall, he played in 50 career games during his college career and posted 184 total tackles and 18 ½ sacks.