Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 02 - 02:00 PM | Wed Jan 03 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots announced today the signing of DE Adrian Clayborn, RB Jeremy Hill and OL Matt Tobin.

Mar 17, 2018 at 09:55 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of DE Adrian Clayborn, RB Jeremy Hill and OL Matt Tobin. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Clayborn, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011-14) and the Atlanta Falcons (2015-17). The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (20th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent from Tampa Bay on March 12, 2015.

Clayborn has played in 81 NFL games with 49 starts and has registered 167 total tackles, 30 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also played in three postseason games with two starts with two total tackles. Last season with Atlanta, he played in all 16 games with two starts and finished with a career-high 9½ sacks.

Hill, 25, is a veteran of four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after joining the team as a second-round draft pick (55th overall) out of Louisiana State in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has played in 54 NFL games with 43 starts and has 2,873 yards rushing on 704 attempts with 29 touchdowns. He has also added 67 receptions for 484 yards and one touchdown. In addition, Hill has played and started in two postseason games. Hill ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2014. Last season, he started the first seven games of the season and had 37 carries for 116 yards before being forced to finish the season on injured reserve.

Tobin, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-16) and the Seattle Seahawks (2017). The 6-foot-6, 303-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Iowa by Philadelphia in 2013. After four seasons with Philadelphia, Tobin was traded to Seattle on Aug. 22, 2017. He has played in 57 NFL games with 21 starts at both left and right guard. Last season with Seattle, Tobin played in 15 games as a reserve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Top 3 Gatorade Flavors?

We polled Patriots players to give their top 3 Gatorade flavors.

Bill O'Brien 1/2: "I take a lot of pride in working for this organization"

Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord 1/2: "It's been an up and down year"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Jerod Mayo 1/2: "This has been a very trying year"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Throwback: Patriots Thrill in Overtime Win Over Dolphins - January 2, 1994

Today is the 30th anniversary (January 2,1994) of the Drew Bledsoe overtime touchdown pass to Michael Timpson for the thrilling season-ending win over the Miami Dolphins on January 2, 1994. The game featured 4 lead changes in the 4th quarter.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising