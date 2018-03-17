Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of DE Adrian Clayborn, RB Jeremy Hill and OL Matt Tobin. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Clayborn, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011-14) and the Atlanta Falcons (2015-17). The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (20th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent from Tampa Bay on March 12, 2015.
Clayborn has played in 81 NFL games with 49 starts and has registered 167 total tackles, 30 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also played in three postseason games with two starts with two total tackles. Last season with Atlanta, he played in all 16 games with two starts and finished with a career-high 9½ sacks.
Hill, 25, is a veteran of four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after joining the team as a second-round draft pick (55th overall) out of Louisiana State in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has played in 54 NFL games with 43 starts and has 2,873 yards rushing on 704 attempts with 29 touchdowns. He has also added 67 receptions for 484 yards and one touchdown. In addition, Hill has played and started in two postseason games. Hill ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2014. Last season, he started the first seven games of the season and had 37 carries for 116 yards before being forced to finish the season on injured reserve.
Tobin, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-16) and the Seattle Seahawks (2017). The 6-foot-6, 303-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Iowa by Philadelphia in 2013. After four seasons with Philadelphia, Tobin was traded to Seattle on Aug. 22, 2017. He has played in 57 NFL games with 21 starts at both left and right guard. Last season with Seattle, Tobin played in 15 games as a reserve.