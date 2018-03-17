Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

Clayborn has played in 81 NFL games with 49 starts and has registered 167 total tackles, 30 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also played in three postseason games with two starts with two total tackles. Last season with Atlanta, he played in all 16 games with two starts and finished with a career-high 9½ sacks.

Hill, 25, is a veteran of four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after joining the team as a second-round draft pick (55th overall) out of Louisiana State in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has played in 54 NFL games with 43 starts and has 2,873 yards rushing on 704 attempts with 29 touchdowns. He has also added 67 receptions for 484 yards and one touchdown. In addition, Hill has played and started in two postseason games. Hill ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2014. Last season, he started the first seven games of the season and had 37 carries for 116 yards before being forced to finish the season on injured reserve.