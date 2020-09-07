Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DL Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on the injured reserve list.

Maluia, 21, was released on Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming.