Patriots sign unrestricted free agent RB Rex Burkhead

Burkhead, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Cincinnati after entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (190th overall) out of Nebraska in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder, has played in 42 NFL games with one start and has 87 rushing attempts for 375 yards and three touchdowns and 34 receptions for 288 yards with one touchdown. He also has 27 special teams tackles, including consecutive 10-plus tackle seasons with 11 in 2015 and 12 in 2016. In addition, he has played in two postseason games with one start and has two rushing attempts for 27 yards and four receptions for 39 yards. Last season, Burkhead played in all 16 games with one starts and had 74 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns and 17 receptions for 145 yards.