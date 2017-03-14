Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 10 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 12 - 02:10 PM

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots sign unrestricted free agent RB Rex Burkhead

Mar 14, 2017 at 09:39 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed RB Rex Burkhead as an unrestricted free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals. Terms of the contract were not announced. 

Burkhead, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Cincinnati after entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (190th overall) out of Nebraska in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder, has played in 42 NFL games with one start and has 87 rushing attempts for 375 yards and three touchdowns and 34 receptions for 288 yards with one touchdown. He also has 27 special teams tackles, including consecutive 10-plus tackle seasons with 11 in 2015 and 12 in 2016. In addition, he has played in two postseason games with one start and has two rushing attempts for 27 yards and four receptions for 39 yards. Last season, Burkhead played in all 16 games with one starts and had 74 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns and 17 receptions for 145 yards.

Patriots Free Agent Tracker

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What do you remember about the 2001 New England Patriots? That's the question that launched the new six-part podcast series from Patriots.com -- 2001: A Super Bowl Sound Odyssey.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/29

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, QB Mac Jones and select players comment on their preseason win over the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
news

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
news

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Notebook: Patriots ready to roll for 2021 opener

Meet Patriots DL Carl Davis: Drummer, Boxer, Humanitarian

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Miami Dolphins Preview, Devin McCourty One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the state of the team as the Patriots prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in the season opener. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

Patriots This Week: Week 1 Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots heading into their week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access: Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain David Andrews. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Dolphins on the Belestrator and we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Press Pass: Preparing for Week 1

David Andrews, Dont'a Hightower, Mac Jones, and more discuss week 1 of the regular season

Chase Winovich 9/10: 'It's up to us to get our bodies and minds ready to play'

Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.

James White on being named team captain 9/10: 'I don't take it lightly'

Patriots Running Back James White addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising