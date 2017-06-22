Patriots Sign Veteran LB David Harris; Release WR DeAndrew White

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran LB David Harris. Terms of the contract were not announced.
In addition, the Patriots released WR DeAndrew White.
Harris, 33, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the New York Jets after originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick (47th overall) of the Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, has played in 154 regular season games with 147 starts and has accumulated 1,081 total tackles, 35 sacks, six interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also started in six postseason games and registered 60 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Harris led the Jets in tackles in nine of his 10 seasons with the Jets and has registered over 100 tackles seven times.
Last season, Harris started in all 15 games that he played and led the Jets with 94 total tackles. He was released by the Jets on June 6, 2017.
White, 25, spent the 2016 season on the New England practice squad after being signed on Sept. 14, 2016. The 6-foot, 192-pounder, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on May 5, 2015. He made the 49ers 53-man roster as a rookie and played in four games, finishing with two receptions for 18 yards, returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for 4 yards. White was released by San Francisco Sept. 3, 2016.