Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Patriots Sign Veteran LB David Harris; Release WR DeAndrew White

Jun 22, 2017 at 11:58 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran LB David Harris. Terms of the contract were not announced.

In addition, the Patriots released WR DeAndrew White.

Harris, 33, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the New York Jets after originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick (47th overall) of the Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, has played in 154 regular season games with 147 starts and has accumulated 1,081 total tackles, 35 sacks, six interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also started in six postseason games and registered 60 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Harris led the Jets in tackles in nine of his 10 seasons with the Jets and has registered over 100 tackles seven times.

Last season, Harris started in all 15 games that he played and led the Jets with 94 total tackles. He was released by the Jets on June 6, 2017.

White, 25, spent the 2016 season on the New England practice squad after being signed on Sept. 14, 2016. The 6-foot, 192-pounder, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on May 5, 2015. He made the 49ers 53-man roster as a rookie and played in four games, finishing with two receptions for 18 yards, returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for 4 yards. White was released by San Francisco Sept. 3, 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A look at the various NFL playoff scenarios heading into NFL Week 14.
news

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide.
news

New England Patriots Show Commitment to Cyber Protection by Welcoming HUB Tech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Franchise adds best-in-class cybersecurity services, dedicating software to keep the organization's data safe online
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
news

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November; QB Mac Jones named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and QB Mac Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the National Football League.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakob Johnson 12/14: "Every day is a different challenge in the NFL"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jakob Johnson Celebrates 1000 NFL Snaps

Robert Kraft presents a ceremonial football to Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson for playing in 1,000 regular season snaps in the NFL. Jakob is the third player in the International Pathway program to reach this milestone in his NFL career.

Devin McCourty 12/14: "It'll be a battle of wills on Saturday night"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Christian Barmore 12/14: "I love being the enemy"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones unveils his My Cause My Cleats which are dedicated to his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 7, 2020.

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising