Patriots Sign Veteran LB David Harris; Release WR DeAndrew White

Harris, 33, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the New York Jets after originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick (47th overall) of the Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, has played in 154 regular season games with 147 starts and has accumulated 1,081 total tackles, 35 sacks, six interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also started in six postseason games and registered 60 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Harris led the Jets in tackles in nine of his 10 seasons with the Jets and has registered over 100 tackles seven times.