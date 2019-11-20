Patriots Sign WR Quincy Adeboyejo to the Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo to the practice squad.

Adeboyejo, 24, originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the Ravens practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Dec. 26, 2017. Adeboyejo saw action on special teams and offense in one game and did not accrue any statistics. He spent the 2018 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and was released by Baltimore prior to the start of training camp this year. Adeboyejo then had a brief stint with the New York Jets during the preseason before being released on Aug. 31, 2019.

