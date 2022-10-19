Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

Webb, 24, was originally signed by Baltimore on May 6, 2022 as a rookie free agent from The Citadel. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder began the season on the Baltimore practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. Miami (9/18) and at New England (9/25) in a special teams role. In 57 games over five years at The Citadel, Webb made an impact at wide receiver, at running back and on special teams, totaling 102 receptions for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns, 37 rushing attempts for 433 yards and 22 kickoffs for 412 yards with one touchdown.