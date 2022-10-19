Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 19 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron’Dell Carter to the practice squad. 

Oct 19, 2022 at 04:58 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transactions-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

Webb, 24, was originally signed by Baltimore on May 6, 2022 as a rookie free agent from The Citadel. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder began the season on the Baltimore practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. Miami (9/18) and at New England (9/25) in a special teams role. In 57 games over five years at The Citadel, Webb made an impact at wide receiver, at running back and on special teams, totaling 102 receptions for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns, 37 rushing attempts for 433 yards and 22 kickoffs for 412 yards with one touchdown.

Carter, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Dallas on April 27, 2020 out of James Madison. The 6-foot-3, 269-pounder split his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad and 53-man roster and the Indianapolis 53-man roster. After being released by Dallas following training camp in 2021, he signed with Arizona to the practice squad and then was signed by Houston to the 53-man roster. Carter spent time with Arizona and Pittsburgh in the 2022 offseason. Overall, he has played in four NFL games; three with Dallas in 2020 and one in 2021 with Houston.

Related Content

news

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/19

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

Patriots players Bailey Zappe, Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty and more address the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/19: "It's just awesome playing Monday night, so I'm looking forward to it"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

David Andrews on playing the Bears 10/19: "They can do a lot of things"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Devin McCourty on the Monday night game 10/19: "Playing prime time is always fun"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising