Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.
Webb, 24, was originally signed by Baltimore on May 6, 2022 as a rookie free agent from The Citadel. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder began the season on the Baltimore practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. Miami (9/18) and at New England (9/25) in a special teams role. In 57 games over five years at The Citadel, Webb made an impact at wide receiver, at running back and on special teams, totaling 102 receptions for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns, 37 rushing attempts for 433 yards and 22 kickoffs for 412 yards with one touchdown.
Carter, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Dallas on April 27, 2020 out of James Madison. The 6-foot-3, 269-pounder split his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad and 53-man roster and the Indianapolis 53-man roster. After being released by Dallas following training camp in 2021, he signed with Arizona to the practice squad and then was signed by Houston to the 53-man roster. Carter spent time with Arizona and Pittsburgh in the 2022 offseason. Overall, he has played in four NFL games; three with Dallas in 2020 and one in 2021 with Houston.