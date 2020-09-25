Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

When astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch left the ISS in October of 2019, they became the first all-female spacewalk, but in that moment, Meir was not thinking about history or legacy. She was simply trying to do her job.

That's a common refrain around Foxborough, but even in space, the idea rings true.

The initial spacewalk occurred just two weeks into Meir's very first mission, making this a moment of historic and personal significance. Since she was 5 years old, Meir dreamed of making a trip to space, and everything in her career, every choice, made that dream a reality last fall.

Having grown up in Maine and attended college in Rhode Island, New England played a significant role in Meir's path, and over the course of her seven-month mission, Meir did what so many astronauts before her have done – paid tribute to the people and places who helped her achieve her goal.

When the Patriots organization sent Meir a Super Bowl LIII banner, she made it a point to snap a few pictures to represent her hometown team. Meir said it was one of her "important mission objectives" to share this achievement with as many people as possible.