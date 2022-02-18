Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

"I told my boyfriend, I said, "I've peaked. The cancer can take me now."

She's kidding, of course, but the joke is a good analogy for how much Doolittle has been impacted by football.

Her father was a season ticket holder when she was born, taking her along to games at the old Foxboro Stadium, and Drew Bledsoe and Steve Grogan were her first two favorite players. Her living room décor is red, white and blue for the Patriots and that fandom has led to a following of thousands on Twitter.

The accident four years ago makes it difficult for her to get to the stadium, but from home she can be part of the community online. And from her fall to the cancer diagnosis, New England fans have rallied around her with support.

When cousin Lisa Levesque made a GoFundMe campaign to help Doolittle ease the burden it became a source of healthy competition once a division rivalry got ahold of it.

Bills Mafia, known to throw their effort behind charitable causes beyond Buffalo, began donating money to the fundraiser around the time of the wild-card round. Refusing to be outdone, Patriots Nation started donating $10 in honor of Mac Jones' number.

Not long after that Doolittle's GoFundMe had surpassed $20,000.

"I attribute that all to Twitter and football fans," Doolittle said. "There were fans on there that sent messages like, 'I'm not a Patriots fan, but I'm a Niners fan and you know, my wife had breast cancer' or 'my mom had breast cancer' or 'my sister had cancer.' I just feel like it's been such a big community of support where I'm definitely not alone. I get messages from people who are just looking to help even, if it's just to offer encouragement."

The community also was there when she was told she might never walk again. Then too, she looked to athletes for inspiration. She credited some of the TB12 method for helping her get back on her feet and changing her diet, and Bolden's story especially motivates her as she waits to find out if she'll need chemotherapy.

As Doolittle goes through yet another rehab, this time unable to move her arms, she studies how athletes practice mindfulness and mental toughness. That's what keeps her fighting every day.

"I think that maybe it's inspiring to us at home," she says of what sport has taught her.