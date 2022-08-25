Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Aug 25 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

Patriots release TE Dalton Keene

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/22: "Everybody is here to do their best"

Patriots Release Two Players

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Patriots takeover UFC Headquarters 

The New England Patriots took a field trip to UFC Headquarters and gained insight on the life of a MMA athlete.

Aug 25, 2022 at 09:15 AM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and UFC president Dana White.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and UFC president Dana White.

New England's business trip to Las Vegas for joint practices not only provided a chance for growth on the field but it also served as an opportunity to build camaraderie off the field too.

"It's a much better opportunity, nowhere to go. I mean we're in one spot. They enjoy hanging out with each other, doing things together, football or non-football. So, it's a good opportunity. It prepares us for the games we're going to have on the road this year," said Bill Belichick.

The team, coaches and support staff took a trip to UFC headquarters and got a tour of the facility and gained insight on the life of a mixed martial arts athlete. Belichick also got a taste of MMA and was given a championship belt by Dana White, president of UFC.

"Spending the time that we are free with each other off the field and outside of the time we are supposed to be in meetings always helps. Whether it's here or anywhere else we have to do what we have to do," said Jonnu Smith.

Belichick quoted on Monday that this week provided ample opportunities for team building between food, treatment, ice and so forth. An afternoon taking a trip behind-the-scenes of the ultimate fighting championship headquarters was only a piece of the bonding opportunities that the team has available to them on the road.

Patriots coaches and players pose for a group photo outside of UFC Headquarters.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots coaches and players pose for a group photo outside of UFC Headquarters.

Related Content

news

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Breaking down everything we saw at Raiders headquarters this week.

news

Behind enemy lines: Patriots and Raiders Joint Practices

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown and Raiders digital reporter Levi Edwards recap the final week of training camp.

news

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Taking stock of the Patriots offensive and defensive lines in Wednesday's joint practice in Las Vegas.

news

Analysis: Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The Patriots placed the second-year linebacker on season-ending injured reserve.

news

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

After an uneven start to Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders, the Patriots finished strong.

news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

news

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy and Rhamondre Stevenson return home to Nevada for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

With the injury to rookie Tyquan Thornton, Humphrey will get more opportunities this week in Las Vegas.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

The Patriots defense looks faster at the second level this season.

news

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

The Patriots starting offense and defense saw the field in a game for the first time this season.

news

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

With the latest edition of Madden NFL set to release on August 19, we're getting a look how the Patriots' ratings stack up.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Pats conclude preseason in Vegas

Patriots takeover UFC Headquarters

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Behind enemy lines: Patriots and Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jalen Mills, Davon Godchaux and more address the media on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022.

Godchaux 8/24: "It's always good to get back in the heat and compete"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

Hunter Henry 8/24: "It's always good to score when you get down in the red zone"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 8/24: "We are just going to keep on grinding"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/24: "We try to take it one day at a time"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising