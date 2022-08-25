Patriots takeover UFC Headquarters 

New England's business trip to Las Vegas for joint practices not only provided a chance for growth on the field but it also served as an opportunity to build camaraderie off the field too.
"It's a much better opportunity, nowhere to go. I mean we're in one spot. They enjoy hanging out with each other, doing things together, football or non-football. So, it's a good opportunity. It prepares us for the games we're going to have on the road this year," said Bill Belichick.
The team, coaches and support staff took a trip to UFC headquarters and got a tour of the facility and gained insight on the life of a mixed martial arts athlete. Belichick also got a taste of MMA and was given a championship belt by Dana White, president of UFC.
"Spending the time that we are free with each other off the field and outside of the time we are supposed to be in meetings always helps. Whether it's here or anywhere else we have to do what we have to do," said Jonnu Smith.
Belichick quoted on Monday that this week provided ample opportunities for team building between food, treatment, ice and so forth. An afternoon taking a trip behind-the-scenes of the ultimate fighting championship headquarters was only a piece of the bonding opportunities that the team has available to them on the road.