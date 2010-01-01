Patriots-Texans Injury Report - 1/1/2010

Friday, January 1, 2010
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Warren, Ty
|DE
|Ankle*(Limited Participation)
|Wilfork, Vince
|DL
|Foot (Limited Participation)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Bodden, Leigh
|CB
|Knee (Full Participation)
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Right Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib (Full Participation)
|Edelman, Julian
|WR
|Forearm (Full Participation)
|Green, Jarvis
|DE
|Knee (Limited Participation)
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Shoulder (Full Participation)
|Maroney, Laurence
|RB
|Knee (Full Participation)
|Moss, Randy
|WR
|Not Injury Related (Limited Participation)
|Springs, Shawn
|CB
|Knee (Full Participation)
|Watson, Benjamin
|TE
|Knee (Full Participation)
|Welker, Wes
|WR
|Not Injury Related (Full Participation)*
|HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7)
|Out
|No Players Listed *
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Cody, Shawn
|DT
|Knee (Limited Participation)
|Cushing, Brian
|LB
|Foot/Ribs (Did Not Participate)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brown, Duane
|T
|Knee (Limited Participation)
|Dreesen, Joel
|TE
|Shoulder(Full Participation)
|Johnson, Andre
|WR
|Ankle (Full Participation)
|Jones, Jacoby
|WR
|Shoulder *(Full Participation)
Thursday, December 31, 2009
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Right Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
|Green, Jarvis
|DE
|Knee
|Warren, Ty
|DE
|Ankle
|Welker, Wes
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Wilfork, Vince
|DL
|Foot
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Edelman, Julian
|WR
|Forearm
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Shoulder
|Springs, Shawn
|CB
|Knee
|Watson, Benjamin
|TE
|Knee
|HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7)
|Out
|*No Players Listed *
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Cody, Shawn
|DT
|Knee
|Cushing, Brian
|LB
|Foot/Ribs
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brown, Duane
|T
|Knee
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dreesen, Joel
|TE
|Shoulder
|Jones, Jacoby
|WR
|Shoulder
Wednesday, December 30, 2009
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Right Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
|Moss, Randy
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Green, Jarvis
|DE
|Knee
|Warren, Ty
|DE
|Ankle
|Welker, Wes
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Wilfork, Vince
|DL
|Foot
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Edelman, Julian
|WR
|Forearm
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Shoulder
|Springs, Shawn
|CB
|Knee
|Watson, Benjamin
|TE
|Knee
|HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7)
|Out
|No Players Listed *
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brown, Duane
|T
|Knee
|Cody, Shawn
|DT
|Knee
|Cushing, Brian
|LB
|Foot/Ribs
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dreesen, Joel
|TE
|Shoulder
|Jones, Jacoby
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed *
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
**BOLD** indicated a change from previous day's report</td>
<td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
</tr>
</tbody>