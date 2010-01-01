Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Patriots-Texans Injury Report - 1/1/2010

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Jan 01, 2010 at 08:00 AM

Friday, January 1, 2010

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Doubtful
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Questionable
PlayerPositionInjury
Warren, TyDEAnkle*(Limited Participation)
Wilfork, VinceDLFoot (Limited Participation)
Probable
PlayerPositionInjury
Bodden, LeighCBKnee (Full Participation)
Brady, TomQBRight Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib (Full Participation)
Edelman, JulianWRForearm (Full Participation)
Green, JarvisDEKnee (Limited Participation)
Kaczur, NickTShoulder (Full Participation)
Maroney, LaurenceRBKnee (Full Participation)
Moss, RandyWRNot Injury Related (Limited Participation)
Springs, ShawnCBKnee (Full Participation)
Watson, BenjaminTEKnee (Full Participation)
Welker, WesWRNot Injury Related (Full Participation)*

HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7)
Out
No Players Listed *
Doubtful
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Questionable
PlayerPositionInjury
Cody, ShawnDTKnee (Limited Participation)
Cushing, BrianLBFoot/Ribs (Did Not Participate)
Probable
PlayerPositionInjury
Brown, DuaneTKnee (Limited Participation)
Dreesen, JoelTEShoulder(Full Participation)
Johnson, AndreWRAnkle (Full Participation)
Jones, JacobyWRShoulder *(Full Participation)

Thursday, December 31, 2009

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Brady, TomQBRight Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
Green, JarvisDEKnee
Warren, TyDEAnkle
Welker, WesWRNot Injury Related
Wilfork, VinceDLFoot
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Edelman, JulianWRForearm
Kaczur, NickTShoulder
Springs, ShawnCBKnee
Watson, BenjaminTEKnee

HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7)
Out
*No Players Listed *
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Cody, ShawnDTKnee
Cushing, BrianLBFoot/Ribs
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Brown, DuaneTKnee
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Dreesen, JoelTEShoulder
Jones, JacobyWRShoulder

Wednesday, December 30, 2009

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Brady, TomQBRight Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
Moss, RandyWRNot Injury Related
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Green, JarvisDEKnee
Warren, TyDEAnkle
Welker, WesWRNot Injury Related
Wilfork, VinceDLFoot
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Edelman, JulianWRForearm
Kaczur, NickTShoulder
Springs, ShawnCBKnee
Watson, BenjaminTEKnee

HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7)
Out
No Players Listed *
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Brown, DuaneTKnee
Cody, ShawnDTKnee
Cushing, BrianLBFoot/Ribs
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Dreesen, JoelTEShoulder
Jones, JacobyWRShoulder
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed *

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

         Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions  

         Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)  

         **BOLD** indicated a change from previous day's report</td>
         <td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play  

         (D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play  

         (Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play  

         (P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

The Industry Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners with The New England Patriots and New England Revolution

news

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots multiple fourth down stops in their week five win against the Detroit Lions.

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Get an inside look at the Patriots 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord on changing seasonal weather 10/11: "It's only going to get more difficult to catch the ball here in New England"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Joe Judge on preparing the offense 10/11: "There's a lot of serious work that goes into it"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Matt Patricia 10/11: "I'm doing everything I can to help those guys prepare"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 10/11: "I try to get better and seek knowledge every year"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

