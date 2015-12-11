Patriots - Texans Injury Report

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT

WR Julian Edelman - Foot (LP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Danny Amendola - Knee (LP)

TE Scott Chandler - Knee (LP)

S Patrick Chung - Foot (LP)

CB Justin Coleman - Hand (LP)

TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)

OL Josh Kline - Shoulder (LP)

WR Matthew Slater - Stinger (LP)

PROBABLE

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (FP)

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (FP)

S Devin McCourty - Shoulder (FP)

TE Michael Williams - Knee (FP)



HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

No Players Listed.

PROBABLE

RB Alfred Blue - Back (FP)

G Brandon Brooks - Illness/Toe (FP)

T Duane Brown - Knee (FP)

ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder (FP)

OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring (FP)

NT Christian Covington - Knee (FP)

WR DeAndre Hopkins - Hamstring (LP)

CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle (FP)

CB Charles James - Calf (FP)

C Ben Jones - Hip (FP)

CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee (FP)

OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back (FP)

T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee (FP)

RB Chris Polk - Knee (FP)

WR Cecil Shorts III - Hamstring (FP)

DE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand (DNP)





Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)

BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola - Knee

TE Scott Chandler - Knee

S Patrick Chung - Foot

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee

OL Josh Kline - Shoulder

S Devin McCourty - Shoulder

WR Matthew Slater - Stinger

FULL PARTICIPATION

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen

TE Michael Williams - Knee



HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee

WR Cecil Shorts III - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Alfred Blue - Back

G Brandon Brooks - Illness/Toe

T Duane Brown - Knee

ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder

OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring

NT Christian Covington - Knee

CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle

CB Charles James - Calf

C Ben Jones - Hip

CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee

OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back

RB Chris Polk - Knee





WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Julian Edelman - Foot

TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee

S Patrick Chung - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola - Knee

TE Scott Chandler - Knee

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee

OL Josh Kline - Shoulder

S Devin McCourty - Shoulder

WR Matthew Slater - Stinger

FULL PARTICIPATION

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen

TE Michael Williams - Knee



HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring

CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee

T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee

DE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Alfred Blue - Back

G Brandon Brooks - Illness

T Duane Brown - Knee

ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder

NT Christian Covington - Knee

CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle

CB Charles James - Calf

C Ben Jones - Hip

OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back

RB Chris Polk - Knee





