Patriots - Texans Injury Report

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)
OUT
WR Julian Edelman - Foot (LP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
WR Danny Amendola - Knee (LP)
TE Scott Chandler - Knee (LP)
S Patrick Chung - Foot (LP)
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (LP)
TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder (LP)
WR Matthew Slater - Stinger (LP)
PROBABLE
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (FP)
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (FP)
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder (FP)
TE Michael Williams - Knee (FP)
HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
No Players Listed.
PROBABLE
RB Alfred Blue - Back (FP)
G Brandon Brooks - Illness/Toe (FP)
T Duane Brown - Knee (FP)
ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder (FP)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring (FP)
NT Christian Covington - Knee (FP)
WR DeAndre Hopkins - Hamstring (LP)
CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle (FP)
CB Charles James - Calf (FP)
C Ben Jones - Hip (FP)
CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee (FP)
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back (FP)
T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee (FP)
RB Chris Polk - Knee (FP)
WR Cecil Shorts III - Hamstring (FP)
DE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report
(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder
WR Matthew Slater - Stinger
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
TE Michael Williams - Knee
HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATEDE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee
WR Cecil Shorts III - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Alfred Blue - Back
G Brandon Brooks - Illness/Toe
T Duane Brown - Knee
ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder
OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring
NT Christian Covington - Knee
CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle
CB Charles James - Calf
C Ben Jones - Hip
CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back
RB Chris Polk - Knee
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder
WR Matthew Slater - Stinger
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
TE Michael Williams - Knee
HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring
CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee
T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Alfred Blue - Back
G Brandon Brooks - Illness
T Duane Brown - Knee
ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder
NT Christian Covington - Knee
CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle
CB Charles James - Calf
C Ben Jones - Hip
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back
RB Chris Polk - Knee
