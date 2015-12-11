Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-2) and the Houston Texans (6-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 11, 2015 at 07:57 AM
New England Patriots

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT
WR Julian Edelman - Foot (LP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
WR Danny Amendola - Knee (LP)
TE Scott Chandler - Knee (LP)
S Patrick Chung - Foot (LP)
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (LP)
TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder (LP)
WR Matthew Slater - Stinger (LP)

PROBABLE
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (FP)
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (FP)
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder (FP)
TE Michael Williams - Knee (FP)

HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
No Players Listed.

PROBABLE
RB Alfred Blue - Back (FP)
G Brandon Brooks - Illness/Toe (FP)
T Duane Brown - Knee (FP)
ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder (FP)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring (FP)
NT Christian Covington - Knee (FP)
WR DeAndre Hopkins - Hamstring (LP)
CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle (FP)
CB Charles James - Calf (FP)
C Ben Jones - Hip (FP)
CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee (FP)
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back (FP)
T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee (FP)
RB Chris Polk - Knee (FP)
WR Cecil Shorts III - Hamstring (FP)
DE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand (DNP)

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder
WR Matthew Slater - Stinger

FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
TE Michael Williams - Knee

HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee
WR Cecil Shorts III - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Alfred Blue - Back
G Brandon Brooks - Illness/Toe
T Duane Brown - Knee
ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder
OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring
NT Christian Covington - Knee
CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle
CB Charles James - Calf
C Ben Jones - Hip
CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back
RB Chris Polk - Knee

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
TE Rob Gronkowski - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder
WR Matthew Slater - Stinger

FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
TE Michael Williams - Knee

HOUSTON TEXANS (6-6)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Hamstring
CB Johnathan Joseph - Knee
T Derek Newton - Albow/Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Groin/Hand

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Alfred Blue - Back
G Brandon Brooks - Illness
T Duane Brown - Knee
ILB Max Bullough - Shoulder
NT Christian Covington - Knee
CB Kareem Jackson - Ankle
CB Charles James - Calf
C Ben Jones - Hip
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Back
RB Chris Polk - Knee

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

