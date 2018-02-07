Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots thank fans, reflect on season

Patriots players took to social media to thank teammates, family, friends and Patriots Nation for their support and to reflect on the season.

Feb 07, 2018 at 03:23 AM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The Patriots season didn't end the way Patriots Nation was hoping. It was a heartbreaking loss, but Patriots players should still be proud of the hard work, effort and determination that went into the 2017 season.

After the Patriots Super Bowl loss, some players took to social media to show gratitude for the season that was. Check out their posts below. 

I don't knw better men than these men right here. #family #patsnation

A post shared by Geneo Grissom (@geneo_grissom) on

Thank you, Patriots Nation, for supporting the team all year long. We're onto 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

