Patriots thank fans, reflect on season

Thu Dec 07 | 08:05 PM - 11:15 PM
Tune-in to the simulcast of the in-game broadcast for the Patriots flagship radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis during the Patriots game. Please note that the broadcast is open to everyone in the US on a desktop, but is restricted to the Patriots local market on mobile devices.
Thu Dec 07 - 11:15 PM | Fri Dec 08 - 12:15 AM
Watch Patriots postgame press conferences from head coach Bill Belichick and select players immediately following their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Thu Dec 07 - 11:15 PM | Fri Dec 08 - 01:15 AM
Immediately after the game host Rob "Hardy" Poole returns with Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. Send your questions to be answered on air to [webradio@patriots.com](mailto:webradio@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.