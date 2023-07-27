Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

The UFC president told Washington to come out to Vegas during his downtime to learn the ropes, setting him up with an internship the athlete development department under Ozzie Arias and Reed Harris.

Washington has been a fan since his freshman year of college, when he and a roommate would catch fights together at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Fast forward a few years, and he's working an internship during International Fight Week.

"Basically, that's like their Super Bowl week," Washington said. "It's the most stacked card of the year. They try to put all the biggest fights then. There was about 60 guest fighters coming in that week for a big fan expo, so we basically made all their schedules, coordinated their travel, accommodations, and all their transportation to and from events and to meet and greets. It was pretty eye-opening.