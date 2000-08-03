Patriots travel to Motown

]() After Bledsoe runs a series or two Michael Bishop will get the ball. He is expected to see most of the action as Head Coach Bill Belichick tries to get a better sense of how Bishop's development is going. Rookie Tom Brady will likely see time in the fourth quarter for the second straight game.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and can be seen in the Boston area on WCVB. Check local television listings for all other areas.