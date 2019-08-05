Patriots welcome families of fallen soldiers visiting training camp

Most training camp practices end with a few players heading over to the Patriots Foundation tent to sign autographs and take pictures. The guests during Friday's practice were of particular interest to Deatrich Wise Jr. and Joe Cardona. Friday's guests were the families and loved ones of fallen war heroes.

For Deatrich and Joe, the military holds a special place for them. Joe graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and now holds the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Deatrich, on the other hand, is connected to the military through his mom, who served as an Army nurse for 22 years. David Andrews, N'Keal Harry and Jarrett Stidham also stopped by the tent after practice.

This year will be the third Patriots training camp for the TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) organization. It's become an emotional and rewarding tradition for both parties over the past couple of years. Organizations like TAPS always stand out to Deatrich and make him proud to be on a team like the Patriots.

"It really is a great feeling to know that I'm on a team that honors people who serve for our country. Definitely, the TAPS organization have lost loved ones to military war and all that goes into it," Deatrich said. "It's just a great thing what they do to give back and let them know that we are with them in this time and we're with them when they lose people. They can come watch us practice, come to our games, etc. We're here for them, as they're here for us."