Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 15 - 09:15 PM | Mon Oct 16 - 07:30 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

PFW Blog: Samuel tattoo myth debunked

Asante Samuel does not have a "Get Paid" tattoo. We debunk this long running myth here and now.

Jan 29, 2010 at 08:20 AM

Asante Samuel does not have a "Get Paid" tattoo. We debunk this long running myth here and now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

The Patriots were more competitive in the desert this week, but couldn't make enough plays in the end to pull off a comeback. 
New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Patriots vs Raiders: Lo que resaltamos de este partido

Puntos positivos y negativos que destacar tras la derrota.
Here's a rapid reaction to the Patriots loss to the Raiders.
New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 10/15

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/15: "Didn't quite make enough plays"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/15: "We've still got hope"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David Andrews 10/15: "When there's lows, the only thing you can do is fight your way out of it"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/15: "We're going to keep working"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
