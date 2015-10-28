PFW in Progress Recap 10/28: Dolphins and Week 8 Picks

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="374886"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

For the first time in a long time the show began with Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik. The Boys began the day talking about the Miami Dolphins and their 2-0 record under interim coach Dan Campbell.

0:02:00 -For the first time in a long time the show began with Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik. The Boys began the day talking about the Miami Dolphins and their 2-0 record under interim coach Dan Campbell.

0:15:00 -The show discussed Aaron Dobson getting a few targets in last week's win over the Jets. The PFW Boys feel that he struggles catching the ball cleanly and his movements on the field look unnatural.

0:30:00 -PFW favorite Justin in Virginia called the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss tomorrow night's game with the Dolphins.

0:46:00 -Melvin in Tennessee called into the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the Patriots hurry up offense.

1:05:00 -The PFW Boys broke down the Patriots different defensive fronts and discussed which formation they would use Thursday against Miami.

1:27:00 -The discussion turned to Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell. Andy Hart feels he has a long leash despite several drops in his first game back last week. Fred Kirsch thinks Brady will start to not trust him if he puts up another sub par game.