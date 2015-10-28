Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 18 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

PFW in Progress Recap 10/28: Dolphins and Week 8 Picks

Oct 28, 2015 at 07:42 AM
Kevin Collins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="374886"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

PFW in Progress Podcast 10/28 >>

0:02:00 -For the first time in a long time the show began with Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik. The Boys began the day talking about the Miami Dolphins and their 2-0 record under interim coach Dan Campbell. 

0:15:00 -The show discussed Aaron Dobson getting a few targets in last week's win over the Jets. The PFW Boys feel that he struggles catching the ball cleanly and his movements on the field look unnatural. 

0:30:00 -PFW favorite Justin in Virginia called the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss tomorrow night's game with the Dolphins.

0:46:00 -Melvin in Tennessee called into the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the Patriots hurry up offense. 

1:05:00 -The PFW Boys broke down the Patriots different defensive fronts and discussed which formation they would use Thursday against Miami.

1:27:00 -The discussion turned to Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell. Andy Hart feels he has a long leash despite several drops in his first game back last week. Fred Kirsch thinks Brady will start to not trust him if he puts up another sub par game. 

1:37:00 -The PFW boys treated the listeners to their weekly "picks" segment where each writer picked every NFL game both straight up and against the spread. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

In this week's mailbag, fans are already looking ahead to next season, now that the 2021 campaign is over for New England.
news

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.
news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.
news

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Wild Card defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger, Hightower, Barmore to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in the Wild Card playoff game against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jackson, Slater named second-team All-Pro

Cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater earned second-team All-Pro spots.
news

Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

Versatile Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is back, albeit in a different position, to help New England make another playoff run.
news

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

A collection of Patriots earn nods for their performances in 2021 by making PFF's highest-graded list.
news

Secondary matchups a primary concern for Patriots

With Jalen Mills landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Patriots could be shorthanded at cornerback against one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the NFL.
news

From Madden to Mentor: Myles Bryant's Relationship with Devin McCourty

Before professional athletes make it to the league, they are kids with a dream of playing their favorite sport for a living. While waiting for those dreams to come to fruition, many play video games pretending they are the athlete making all the plays.
news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/17: "There are a lot of things that we have learned from"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Hunter Henry 1/17: "The biggest thing from this is how we grow, how we learn from this"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising