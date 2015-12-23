PFW in Progress Recap 12/23: Happy Holidays!

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="400361"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 -Fred Kirsch and Andy Hart began today's show with Erik Scalavino and Paul Perillo busy with Patriots media availability. The guys began talking about the Patriots Pro Bowl selections which were announced yesterday.

0:14:00 -Paul Perillo joined the show to discuss the Patriots Pro Bowl players including Malcom Butler. The guys were seemingly impressed by Butler's rise from role player, to Super Bowl hero, to Pro Bowler.

0:54:00 -Erik Scalavino joined the show straight off the Patriots practice field. He had a full report on today's attendance and Fred had a full report on Erik's attire.

1:08:00 -The PFW Crew relived Fred's historic childhood bouts with Richie Campanella and Ronald Robinson. Richie and Ronald were kind enough to supply the PFW Crew with lunch today in honor of Christmas.

1:20:00 -Paul Perillo continued to harp on his lack of respect for Willie McGinist as a player.

1:32:00 -PFW favorite Chris with a Tian called into the show on the Ace Ticket Hotline to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.