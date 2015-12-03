PFW in Progress Recap 12/3: Injury talk; Week 13 Picks

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="390941"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:04:00 -Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, and Andy Hart kicked off today's show in the host chairs. Paul and Andy both voiced opinions that the Patriots game on Sunday against Philadelphia will be a cake walk.

0:10:00 -The show discussed the Denver Post column by Mark Kizla calling the Patriots a "soft" team. It was no surprise that Fred, Paul, and Andy all passionately disagreed with Kizla's stance.

0:20:00 -The PFW Boys discussed the influx of low hits on NFL players. Tom Brady touched upon this yesterday in his weekly press conference and the guys reacted to his comments.

0:35:00 -Andy Hart praised ESPN NFL reporter Michelle Steele for her handling of comments made during Bill Belichick's press conference yesterday. The show hypothesized if she was a local reporter covering the team on a daily basis would she have received the same treatment from the Patriots head coach?

0:55:00 -The show touched briefly on professional athletes in all sports who have been carted off with an injury that was discovered to be minor. Some of the guys favorites were Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics and Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat.

1:08:00 -Erik Scalavino joined the show in progress straight off the Patriots practice field with a report on who was present at practice.

1:15:00 -Loyal PFW In Progress listener and resident show songwriter Jonathan Beck treated the boys to a song about Andy. The title of the song was called "Behind Velvet Ropes" and was a hit on the show.