Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 08 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

PFW in Progress Recap 2/14: Patriots Offseason Outlook

Feb 14, 2017 at 08:25 AM
New England Patriots

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="535406"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

PFW in Progress 2/14 Podcast >>

0:02:00 - Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik were all on today's episode of PFW In Progress. Foxboro is digging out of it's second major snow storm in the last five days, but the action on the show was not lackluster. Today began with a bang as Fred Kirsch voiced his disappointment in Patriots Nation. 

0:10:00 - Paul Perillo's expense report was a fascinating topic of discussion on today's show. Just how many Diet Millers did Paul consume while in Houston? 

0:15:00 -Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll was in the news yesterday as his name is being linked to the vacant offensive coordinator position at Alabama. 

0:30:00 - The future of Jimmy Garoppolo will be a topic that continues to be discussed during the off season editions of PFW In Progress. 

0:55:00 -The PFW Boys discussed the potential intentional grounding call that was missed on Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. The play in question occurred at the start of the game tying drive. 

1:30:00 - Fred Kirsch read a heartfelt email from Kat in Chicago asking for help for a fallen PFW In Progress listener. Steve in Kileen, TX passed away this fall. Steve was a fantastic contributor to Patriots.com Radio and an all around great person. He will be sorely missed by everyone in our PFW In Progress community. 

1:45:00 - Tom Brady's missing jersey is still missing. Could it potentially turn up this far removed from the Super Bowl? 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.
news

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

According to a poll of NFL execs, coaches and players, the Patriots have two of the best cornerbacks in the game.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the special teams.
news

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

With camp set to open at the end of the month, here are six positions to keep an eye on.
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

The Patriots enjoyed a strong spring but still have a few items to take care of ahead of training camp, most notably Stephon Gilmore.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Patriots fans are excited to potentially see the return of the team's red uniforms, while sizing up the running back and tight end groups, who should lead a resurgent 2021 offense.
news

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

For Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy, family is a relative term.
news

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

New Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks music, football, and how trusting his instincts has gotten him this far in life.
news

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

The quarterback "competition" got a lot of attention last week but in reality it won't truly begin until training camp.
news

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Two of New England's promising young players make one writer's list of emerging stars.
news

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

After the Patriots three-day minicamp session, here are the biggest takeaways.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising