PFW in Progress Recap 2/14: Patriots Offseason Outlook

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik were all on today's episode of PFW In Progress. Foxboro is digging out of it's second major snow storm in the last five days, but the action on the show was not lackluster. Today began with a bang as Fred Kirsch voiced his disappointment in Patriots Nation.

0:10:00 - Paul Perillo's expense report was a fascinating topic of discussion on today's show. Just how many Diet Millers did Paul consume while in Houston?

0:15:00 -Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll was in the news yesterday as his name is being linked to the vacant offensive coordinator position at Alabama.

0:30:00 - The future of Jimmy Garoppolo will be a topic that continues to be discussed during the off season editions of PFW In Progress.

0:55:00 -The PFW Boys discussed the potential intentional grounding call that was missed on Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. The play in question occurred at the start of the game tying drive.

1:30:00 - Fred Kirsch read a heartfelt email from Kat in Chicago asking for help for a fallen PFW In Progress listener. Steve in Kileen, TX passed away this fall. Steve was a fantastic contributor to Patriots.com Radio and an all around great person. He will be sorely missed by everyone in our PFW In Progress community.