PFW in Progress Recap 2/23: Who goes and who stays for Patriots free agents

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00- Fred Kirsch and Erik Scalavino began today's off season edition of PFW In Progress. Andy Hart and Paul Perillo apparently had better things to do then be on the show and Fred Kirsch was not happy about it.

0:25:00 - Andy Hart filled in as his son's youth basketball coach and things did not go well for Andy or the referee.

0:50:00 - Cyrus Jones was food for thought on today's show. What will the Patriots do with him in 2017?

1:05:00 - Larry in San Diego bought the boys lunch and while on the topic of food, the TB12 diet was dismissed by Andy Hart and Paul Perillo. Does Brady's diet work for everyone?

1:25:00 - If Logan Ryan is not signed by the Patriots, what will the solution be to replace him?