Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 30 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

PFW in Progress Recap 2/23: Who goes and who stays for Patriots free agents

Feb 23, 2017 at 06:33 AM
Kevin Collins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="536416"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

PFW in Progress 2/23 Podcast >>

0:02:00- Fred Kirsch and Erik Scalavino began today's off season edition of PFW In Progress. Andy Hart and Paul Perillo apparently had better things to do then be on the show and Fred Kirsch was not happy about it. 

0:25:00 - Andy Hart filled in as his son's youth basketball coach and things did not go well for Andy or the referee. 

0:50:00 - Cyrus Jones was food for thought on today's show. What will the Patriots do with him in 2017? 

1:05:00 - Larry in San Diego bought the boys lunch and while on the topic of food, the TB12 diet was dismissed by Andy Hart and Paul Perillo. Does Brady's diet work for everyone? 

1:25:00 - If Logan Ryan is not signed by the Patriots, what will the solution be to replace him?

1:45:00 - The show wrapped up with Fred taking emails and the guys answering some questions about all-time great Patriots and how they would stack up with players on the current team. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

Most of the questions have been asked and fans are ready for the start of camp. This week's mailbag attacks some of the lingering camp questions.
news

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

With training camp set to open, the Patriots have several players not physically ready to go.
news

Looking Back at Bryant College

It's been almost 20 years since the Patriots last trained at Bryant College, but the memories remain fresh for many of those involved.
news

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

As the Patriots prepare to open Training Camp, here are the most competitive position battles that will be on display.
news

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

After a busy offseason here are the biggest questions that will be answered as the Patriots open training camp.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.
news

Football Outsiders sees 2021 Pats rebound

In their annual almanac, Football Outsiders likes the Patriots chances to bounce back after a 7-9 season.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

NFL Notes: Gilmore plot thickens

With training camp just over a week away, Stephon Gilmore is still looking to improve his contract situation.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

With training camp just over a week away, Patriots fans are wondering how the 2021 roster competition is going to play out.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/29

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Trent Brown 7/30: 'We are definitely putting the work in now.'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Brian Hoyer 7/30: 'Each day we are trying to execute.'

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Debrief: Defense Highlights Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss what stood out on Day 2 of Training Camp.

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Patriots players Damien Harris, Nelson Agholor, Ted Karras and Matt Judon discuss how they plan to improve throughout week 1 of training camp.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising