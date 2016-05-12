PFW in Progress Recap 5/12: Rookies in the house, Edelman's foot

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="437326"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - The gang was all here on Thursday's PFW In Progress with Andy Hart and Paul Perillo joining the show immediately after the open.

0:05:00- Fred Kirsch addressed some emails and social media feedback that the volume of Tuesday's show was low. With Kevin back behind the glass he assured the boss that the levels were back to normal however, the boss was not buying it. Fred solicited feedback from the listeners to see if the issue had been resolved.

0:08:00 - Another studio problem occurred early in today's show, a fly had taken up residence in the PFW In Progress Studios. Andy Hart was quick to point out that it was on the NFL Nutrition Program as it appeared to be birdlike in size.

0:25:00 - The PFW Boys discussed the latest Patriots related transactions.

0:37:00 - The Madden Curse was a topic on today's program. Eldridge in North Carolina called in on the Ace Ticket Hotline hoping that the curse does not strike Gronk if he is put on the cover of the popular video game.

1:05:00- The guys discussed the Patriots draft philosophy and if Bill Belichick ever ignores his scouts when drafting players. Does Bill ever draft a player that his scouts feel is not worthy of being selected? What could be some potential examples?

1:18:00 - Nick Baby Love called into today's show to settle a beef with Mr. Lif.