PFW in Progress Recap 6/30: All-time best Patriots plays?

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="447936"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - The summer of Andy continued today on PFW In Progress with the show consisting of Fred, Paul, and Erik. The topic of the day was the contract extension of Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

0:20:00 - Fred discussed the show's plans over the next two weeks as most of the PFW crew will be utilizing time off.

0:30:00 - Another topic of discussion on today's show was the Patriots secondary in 2016.

0:50:00 - After a caller in Pittsburgh voiced her hate for the Steelers, Paul Perillo gave his thoughts on the Steel Curtain as well as head coach Mike Tomlin.

1:19:00 - Calls and emails encouraged the show to think of their favorite Patriots plays of all time.

1:30:00 - Coming out of the lunch break Fred Kirsch encouraged fans to remember the 2001 season and think about what life would be like as Patriots fan if New England wasn't able to win it's first Super Bowl.