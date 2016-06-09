PFW in Progress Recap 6/9: Mini-Camp Day 3; Injury updates

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="444096"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - Fred, Andy, and Erik held down the fort on PFW In Progress today. Paul Perillo was likely lounging by his pool enjoying his day off. The show began with the sad news that Patriots tackle/tight end Mike Williams likely suffered a torn ACL during mini camp.

0:08:00 - Andy Hart has been really impressed with the flexibility and versatility of Rob Ninkovich during this mini camp.

0:14:00 - Erik Scalavino and Andy Hart both feel that today was Aaron Dobson's best professional practice. Dobson earned the praises of Tom Brady after the conclusion of mini camp.

0:21:00 - Martellus Bennett has been a popular topic of discussion on PFW In Progress. Erik Scanavino observes that Bennett always appears to be hurt after making a play.

0:38:00 - Which NFL fan base to Patriots fans hate the most?

0:54:00 - A typical PFW In Progress debate discussion the benefits of male testosterone raged on for the second half of the show. Fred Kirsch pondered Andy Hart's workout routine and if he tries to impress males or females.

1:16:00 - Eldridge from North Carolina called the show on the Ace Ticket Hotline to discuss Andy's testosterone talk.