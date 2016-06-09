Official website of the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Reports: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Behind-the-scenes of Jerod Mayo's First Day as Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/18: What's Next for New England, Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Playoffs Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/18: Reaction to Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Draft Talk

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

Photos: Jerod Mayo introduced as New England Patriots Head Coach

Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo Press Conference 1/17

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Patriots Unfiltered 1/16: Jerod Mayo Named Patriots Head Coach, Wild Card Weekend Recap

PFW in Progress Recap 6/9: Mini-Camp Day 3; Injury updates

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

Jun 09, 2016 at 07:00 AM
Kevin Collins

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

PFW in Progress 6/9 Podcast >>

0:02:00 - Fred, Andy, and Erik held down the fort on PFW In Progress today. Paul Perillo was likely lounging by his pool enjoying his day off. The show began with the sad news that Patriots tackle/tight end Mike Williams likely suffered a torn ACL during mini camp. 

0:08:00 - Andy Hart has been really impressed with the flexibility and versatility of Rob Ninkovich during this mini camp. 

0:14:00 - Erik Scalavino and Andy Hart both feel that today was Aaron Dobson's best professional practice. Dobson earned the praises of Tom Brady after the conclusion of mini camp.

0:21:00 - Martellus Bennett has been a popular topic of discussion on PFW In Progress. Erik Scanavino observes that Bennett always appears to be hurt after making a play. 

0:38:00 - Which NFL fan base to Patriots fans hate the most?

0:54:00 - A typical PFW In Progress debate discussion the benefits of male testosterone raged on for the second half of the show. Fred Kirsch pondered Andy Hart's workout routine and if he tries to impress males or females.

1:16:00 - Eldridge from North Carolina called the show on the Ace Ticket Hotline to discuss Andy's testosterone talk.

1:37:00 - Fred Kirsch discusses his lack of time off and lack of travel plans for the summer. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

