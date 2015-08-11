Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW in Progress Recap 8/11: Training Camp; NFL news

Aug 11, 2015 at 08:34 AM
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 - The PFW Boys began Tuesday's show devouring food from the brand new Optum Field Lounge inside Gillette Stadium. The Optum Field Lounge held a luncheon for Patriots staff and the guys devoured everything from the new Touchdown Burger, Macaroni and Cheese, and Cinnamon Buns. The lounge will be open to its members this Thursday for the Patriots preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

0:27:00 -Dan formerly of Virginia called in to inform the crew he now resides in Michigan. Dan is originally from Australia and questioned the PFW In Progress opinion on Vegemite.

1:03:00 - Chris with a Tian called the show for his usual mid show appearance.

1:11:00 -Fred and Andy discussed the partnership between the NFL and Twitter. The discussion lamented large corporate organizations inability to monetize Twitter. The PFW guys however all agreed individuals have been able to make money on endorsements using Twitter to promote products.

1:32:00 -Much to Fred's delight the news broke on NFL Network that Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith will be out 6-10 weeks with a broken jaw he suffered in a locker room altercation. New York's sixth round draft pick from a season ago, IK Enemkpali, was immediately released following the altercation. The Jets will have to continue training camp and enter the regular season with a very uncertain quarterback situation.

1:42:30 - Justin in Virginia called in to discuss the Patriots regular season opener at Gillette Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The PFW boys discussed how Pittsburgh struggled a season ago against bad teams, but seemed to perform better against better opposition.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

