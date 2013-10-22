Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW NFL Power Rankings for Week 8

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart offers his PFW NFL Power Rankings heading into week eight based off of the Wilson-Hart power index.

Oct 22, 2013 at 06:36 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

2013-pfw-power-rankings.jpg

Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

A crazy season in the NFL is making for a lot of fun – and change – each week in the Wilson-Hart Power Index. That's certainly the case this week.

With the Broncos being bounced from the ranks of the unbeatens, Denver dropped down four spots to No. 10 overall. That Indianapolis win kept Andrew Luck's team at No. 4 overall, established as one of the top teams in the game at this point.

The top of the rankings stay pretty firm, with Seattle holding onto the No. 1 overall slot. The Saints and Chiefs swapped positions, with New Orleans getting back to No. 2 overall.

The Patriots tough loss in New York pushed New England down just a single spot to No. 8.

The most interesting riser of the week was the Carolina Panthers, a team led by its defense that despite a 3-3 record leapt from No. 12 all the way up to No. 5.

While there is plenty of movement in the middle of the Index, things remain pretty settled at the bottom. Jacksonville remains dead last, and the Giants first win of the year wasn't enough to lift Eli and Co. out of No. 31 overall.

THIS WEEK'S RANK LAST WEEK'S RANK MOVEMENT TEAM CURRENT RECORD WILSON-HART POWER INDEX
1 1 same Seattle Seahawks 6-1-0 3.500
2 3 up 1 New Orleans Saints 5-1-0 5.000
3 2 down 1 Kansas City Chiefs 7-0-0 6.167
4 4 same Indianapolis Colts 5-2-0 6.667
5 12 up 7 Carolina Panthers 3-3-0 9.000
6 7 up 1 San Francisco 49ers 5-2-0 9.333
7 10 up 3 Dallas Cowboys 4-3-0 9.667
8 7 down 1 New England Patriots 5-2-0 10.667
9 5 down 4 Detroit Lions 4-3-0 10.833
10 6 down 4 Denver Broncos 6-1-0 11.667
11 17 up 6 Green Bay Packers 4-2-0 12.000
12 9 down 3 Chicago Bears 4-3-0 12.333
13 14 up 1 Cincinnati Bengals 5-2-0 13.000
14 11 down 3 Tennessee Titans 3-4-0 14.000
15 19 up 4 San Diego Chargers 4-3-0 15.000
16 20 up 4 Buffalo Bills 3-4-0 15.167
17 16 down 1 Miami Dolphins 3-3-0 16.500
18 13 down 5 Philadelphia Eagles 3-4-0 17.333
19 23 up 4 Atlanta Falcons 2-4-0 18.333
20 17 down 3 Cleveland Browns 3-4-0 18.833
21 21 same Baltimore Ravens 3-4-0 19.333
21 15 down 6 St. Louis Rams 3-4-0 19.333
23 25 up 2 Pittsburgh Steelers 2-4-0 20.167
24 23 down 1 Oakland Raiders 2-4-0 20.667
25 28 up 3 New York Jets  4-3-0 20.833
26 22 down 4 Arizona Cardinals 3-4-0 21.000
27 29 up 2 Washington Redskins 2-4-0 21.333
28 27 down 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0-6-0 23.167
29 26 down 3 Minnesota Vikings 1-5-0 24.667
30 30 same Houston Texans 2-5-0 25.667
31 31 same New York Giants 1-6-0 27.167
32 32 same Jacksonville Jaguars 0-7-0 30.833

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

