PFW NFL Power Rankings for Week 8

Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

A crazy season in the NFL is making for a lot of fun – and change – each week in the Wilson-Hart Power Index. That's certainly the case this week.

With the Broncos being bounced from the ranks of the unbeatens, Denver dropped down four spots to No. 10 overall. That Indianapolis win kept Andrew Luck's team at No. 4 overall, established as one of the top teams in the game at this point.

The top of the rankings stay pretty firm, with Seattle holding onto the No. 1 overall slot. The Saints and Chiefs swapped positions, with New Orleans getting back to No. 2 overall.

The Patriots tough loss in New York pushed New England down just a single spot to No. 8.

The most interesting riser of the week was the Carolina Panthers, a team led by its defense that despite a 3-3 record leapt from No. 12 all the way up to No. 5.

While there is plenty of movement in the middle of the Index, things remain pretty settled at the bottom. Jacksonville remains dead last, and the Giants first win of the year wasn't enough to lift Eli and Co. out of No. 31 overall.