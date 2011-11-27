PFW Postcard: Philly's Fillies and the Eye of the Tiger

The proprietors are being demure. These are easily the best chicken wings anywhere. Which is why we've come back after discovering this hidden haunt on Walnut Street in 2009.

That's just an appetizer, though. We've brought full bellies to dinner, and I'm craving the city's specialty, a Philly cheese steak sandwich. Geno's and Pat's get all the out-of-towners' dollars, but Moriarty's version is bigger and tastier.

I hesitate to share this with you, for fear of turning this into a tourist trap, but word is already out, it seems, at least among the locals.

You almost miss the entrance to this classic Irish pub, its thin façade belying a long, narrow, capacious interior. It's standing-room-only when we arrive at 7 p.m., and the "Godfather" table in the far left corner that we occupied last time is already taken. Luckily for us, there's another one on the second floor big enough to accommodate our party of a half-dozen.

Low ceilings make even a 5'7" fellow feel the need to crouch. Framed pictures crowd one another on warm red walls, which are now also festooned with Christmas decorations. Small tables are situated so close that you can't help but nearly become intimate with strangers beside you. Dimmed lighting and holiday tunes give Moriarty's a cozy, Christmas-party-at-a-friend's-house feel.

It's even better than we remember it. Our only lament is that we can't pay more frequent visits.

It's balmy for November, even well after sunset. The air inside Moriarty's is warmer still, a fact Kara, Whitney, and I are reminded of each time a patron enters or exits. Every open door gives us a momentary chill. Kara is soothed by her vodka and club, Whitney by her Coors Light, me by their engaging company.

Whitney hails from Steeler country, on the other side of the state; Kara's a Patriots fan, lucky to have scored tickets to Sunday's game, but a bit apprehensive about braving the notoriously belligerent Philly fans.

Seated at the corner of the bar closest to the door, the girls want to talk sports. And life. And the future. Sometimes all at once.

They're inquisitive and knowledgeable and passionate, about everything, and there's never a lull in the conversation. It's difficult to discern which go quicker, the drinks or the hours. We finally say goodnight a little before 1 a.m.