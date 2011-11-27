Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 08 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

PFW Postcard: Philly's Fillies and the Eye of the Tiger

Erik Scalavino offers a peak into the city of Philadelphia as he tours the area before the Patriots play the Eagles on Sunday.

Nov 27, 2011 at 05:09 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The proprietors are being demure. These are easily the best chicken wings anywhere. Which is why we've come back after discovering this hidden haunt on Walnut Street in 2009.

That's just an appetizer, though. We've brought full bellies to dinner, and I'm craving the city's specialty, a Philly cheese steak sandwich. Geno's and Pat's get all the out-of-towners' dollars, but Moriarty's version is bigger and tastier.

I hesitate to share this with you, for fear of turning this into a tourist trap, but word is already out, it seems, at least among the locals.

You almost miss the entrance to this classic Irish pub, its thin façade belying a long, narrow, capacious interior. It's standing-room-only when we arrive at 7 p.m., and the "Godfather" table in the far left corner that we occupied last time is already taken. Luckily for us, there's another one on the second floor big enough to accommodate our party of a half-dozen.

Low ceilings make even a 5'7" fellow feel the need to crouch. Framed pictures crowd one another on warm red walls, which are now also festooned with Christmas decorations. Small tables are situated so close that you can't help but nearly become intimate with strangers beside you. Dimmed lighting and holiday tunes give Moriarty's a cozy, Christmas-party-at-a-friend's-house feel.

It's even better than we remember it. Our only lament is that we can't pay more frequent visits.

It's balmy for November, even well after sunset. The air inside Moriarty's is warmer still, a fact Kara, Whitney, and I are reminded of each time a patron enters or exits. Every open door gives us a momentary chill. Kara is soothed by her vodka and club, Whitney by her Coors Light, me by their engaging company.

Whitney hails from Steeler country, on the other side of the state; Kara's a Patriots fan, lucky to have scored tickets to Sunday's game, but a bit apprehensive about braving the notoriously belligerent Philly fans.

Seated at the corner of the bar closest to the door, the girls want to talk sports. And life. And the future. Sometimes all at once.

They're inquisitive and knowledgeable and passionate, about everything, and there's never a lull in the conversation. It's difficult to discern which go quicker, the drinks or the hours. We finally say goodnight a little before 1 a.m.

It's been said, "you've got a friend in Pennsylvania." Make it a double.

philly-museum-of-art_color.jpg

Chez Collette provides an authentic, European-style breakfast – tea and chocolate French toast for me, OJ and blueberry pancakes for BLowe, fresh seasonal fruit for us both. Toulouse-Lautrec-inspired posters stare down at us with a sophisticated, almost disinterested air.

Ben Franklin would have loved dining here, Francophile that he was.

It's an Old World atmosphere that couldn't provide a better juxtaposition for the blue-collar, New World experience we're about to have, as we head down the parkway that bears the Founding Father's name. This grand avenue, lined on each side by giant flags of the world's countries, is reminiscent of Paris' Champs-Élysées, with the Greco-Romanesque Philadelphia Museum of Art, not the Arc du Triomphe, awaiting us at the end.

Last time we came to Philadelphia, we did the prerequisite tourist tasks: Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. This time, we're intent on reliving a piece of American movie history.

rocky-footprints_color1.jpg

The Rocky Statue is easy to locate, though it is now in its third location. Originally at the top of the steps of the museum, where Stallone's character triumphantly exulted after a long run, it spent time in front of the extinct Philadelphia Spectrum before going back to the Musuem property. Rocky now rests under a wooded canopy just to the right of the base of the Museum's famous stairs.

As BLowe and I approach, we spot two separate groups of friends and colleagues who've beaten us to the punch, so to speak. The spontaneous meeting makes our visit all the more enjoyable.

We bound up the stone steps, just like Balboa, then turn exultantly and face the mid-morning sun as it rises over Philadelphia. Where once the statue stood, a stone engraving with the name "Rocky" and Stallone's sneaker prints marks the spot. It's as majestic a perch as the movie portrays it.

We descend and come face-to-face with Balboa's chiseled face and physique, a masterpiece both of art and of the human form at its finest. The underdog story is still so compelling that it draws visitors from around the country and the world, even on an early Sunday morning, to this very spot, to mug for the camera and act like a movie star.

Cheesy?

Sure.

But this proud city is good with a little cheese.

Better, in fact.

erik_rocky.jpg

PHILADELPHIA – Kara has dimples that reach out and grab you, whipping your head around and screaming, "Look at me!" as they fight with her eight desultory tattoos for your attention. She is ten feet of personality stuffed into a 4'11" frame.

Whitney is considerably taller, and no less ebullient. Her dark-blonde hair, coming to rest just below her shoulders, hangs perfectly straight – not one stray strand – down either side of a smoky set of eyes and a contrastingly wholesome, girl-next-door grin.

They are in their early 20s, cheerleaders in what little spare time they have while holding down two day jobs each. Student loans demand their hard-working sacrifice.

It's Saturday night, though, and they're putting those cares aside for several hours. They've come out to talk, drink, laugh, flirt, maybe sing some karaoke. They've never been to this bustling, boisterous bar in the historic heart of Philadelphia – once our nation's capital – nor have they ever met their drinking buddy for the night.

But they warm to him right away.

rocky-iii_color2.jpg

We have at least 90 minutes to kill on the staff bus before the Patriots' convoy leaves Gillette for the airport. That's standard operating procedure on road trips. So, we always fill the void with a movie, preferably one that is in some way related to the city or region where we're headed that weekend.

Is there a more fitting film for Philadelphia than the Rocky Balboa saga? We don't think so. On this trip, we choose Rocky III – the one that introduced Mr. T and unveiled the iconic statue of the Italian Stallion.

"He'll kill ya ta death!" screams Burgess Meredith's Mickey.

"Prediction? … Pain!" T's Clubber Lang boasts.

"How did you get so tough?" Sly Stallone's Rocky asks Talia Shire's Adrian. "I live with a fighter," she replies.

"See that look in their eyes, Rock? You gotta get that look back, Rock," implores Carl Weathers' Apollo Creed. "Eye of the tiger, man."

The dialogue is cheesier than the steak sandwiches in this town, but that's what we love about both. Pile it on … we can't get enough.

Moriarty's menu makes a bold claim: Philadelphia's Best Wings.

moriartys-philly_colorcorrect.jpg

The proprietors are being demure. These are easily the best chicken wings anywhere. Which is why we've come back after discovering this hidden haunt on Walnut Street in 2009.

That's just an appetizer, though. We've brought full bellies to dinner, and I'm craving the city's specialty, a Philly cheese steak sandwich. Geno's and Pat's get all the out-of-towners' dollars, but Moriarty's version is bigger and tastier.

I hesitate to share this with you, for fear of turning this into a tourist trap, but word is already out, it seems, at least among the locals.

You almost miss the entrance to this classic Irish pub, its thin façade belying a long, narrow, capacious interior. It's standing-room-only when we arrive at 7 p.m., and the "Godfather" table in the far left corner that we occupied last time is already taken. Luckily for us, there's another one on the second floor big enough to accommodate our party of a half-dozen.

Low ceilings make even a 5'7" fellow feel the need to crouch. Framed pictures crowd one another on warm red walls, which are now also festooned with Christmas decorations. Small tables are situated so close that you can't help but nearly become intimate with strangers beside you. Dimmed lighting and holiday tunes give Moriarty's a cozy, Christmas-party-at-a-friend's-house feel.

It's even better than we remember it. Our only lament is that we can't pay more frequent visits.

It's balmy for November, even well after sunset. The air inside Moriarty's is warmer still, a fact Kara, Whitney, and I are reminded of each time a patron enters or exits. Every open door gives us a momentary chill. Kara is soothed by her vodka and club, Whitney by her Coors Light, me by their engaging company.

Whitney hails from Steeler country, on the other side of the state; Kara's a Patriots fan, lucky to have scored tickets to Sunday's game, but a bit apprehensive about braving the notoriously belligerent Philly fans.

Seated at the corner of the bar closest to the door, the girls want to talk sports. And life. And the future. Sometimes all at once.

They're inquisitive and knowledgeable and passionate, about everything, and there's never a lull in the conversation. It's difficult to discern which go quicker, the drinks or the hours. We finally say goodnight a little before 1 a.m.

It's been said, "you've got a friend in Pennsylvania." Make it a double.

philly-museum-of-art_color.jpg

Chez Collette provides an authentic, European-style breakfast – tea and chocolate French toast for me, OJ and blueberry pancakes for BLowe, fresh seasonal fruit for us both. Toulouse-Lautrec-inspired posters stare down at us with a sophisticated, almost disinterested air.

Ben Franklin would have loved dining here, Francophile that he was.

It's an Old World atmosphere that couldn't provide a better juxtaposition for the blue-collar, New World experience we're about to have, as we head down the parkway that bears the Founding Father's name. This grand avenue, lined on each side by giant flags of the world's countries, is reminiscent of Paris' Champs-Élysées, with the Greco-Romanesque Philadelphia Museum of Art, not the Arc du Triomphe, awaiting us at the end.

Last time we came to Philadelphia, we did the prerequisite tourist tasks: Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. This time, we're intent on reliving a piece of American movie history.

rocky-footprints_color1.jpg

The Rocky Statue is easy to locate, though it is now in its third location. Originally at the top of the steps of the museum, where Stallone's character triumphantly exulted after a long run, it spent time in front of the extinct Philadelphia Spectrum before going back to the Musuem property. Rocky now rests under a wooded canopy just to the right of the base of the Museum's famous stairs.

As BLowe and I approach, we spot two separate groups of friends and colleagues who've beaten us to the punch, so to speak. The spontaneous meeting makes our visit all the more enjoyable.

We bound up the stone steps, just like Balboa, then turn exultantly and face the mid-morning sun as it rises over Philadelphia. Where once the statue stood, a stone engraving with the name "Rocky" and Stallone's sneaker prints marks the spot. It's as majestic a perch as the movie portrays it.

We descend and come face-to-face with Balboa's chiseled face and physique, a masterpiece both of art and of the human form at its finest. The underdog story is still so compelling that it draws visitors from around the country and the world, even on an early Sunday morning, to this very spot, to mug for the camera and act like a movie star.

Cheesy?

Sure.

But this proud city is good with a little cheese.

Better, in fact.

erik_rocky.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

A decade ago Bill O'Brien and the Patriots offense took the league by storm behind the two-tight-end attack and early action at 2023's OTAs suggest the formula could be back in play this fall.

news

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

How the Patriots secondary is working toward replacing Devin McCourty based on very early viewings of OTAs.

news

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

The media will be present for the second time this spring when the Patriots hold another OTA practice on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Early impressions of the Patriots offense showed a much more cohesive unit under the direction of Bill O'Brien and a refreshed Mac Jones.

news

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

With reinforcements arriving and some questions looming, the Patriots defense begins to set a foundation for 2023.

news

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Here are the key takeaways from our first glimpse at the Patriots offense led by Bill O'Brien and Mac Jones.

news

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

We'll get our first glimpse at the 2023 Patriots when organized team activities are open to the media on Wednesday.

news

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

The Patriots have set their team jersey numbers for the spring.

news

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

The Patriots could have a new jitterbug slot receiver in the sixth-round pick from Liberty.

news

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed has tantalizing measurables that could help him ascend to a new level in the NFL.

news

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

The Patriots traded up in the fourth round to grab kicker Chad Ryland, who brings plenty of experience to Foxborough.

news

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

The Patriots are hoping that their two free-agent additions will help solidified the offensive line for the upcoming season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/6

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising