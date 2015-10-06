PFW's NFL Power Rankings: Week 5

Patriots Football Weekly created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game -- those most closely associated to winning and losing -- to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.
|THIS WEEK'S RANK
|NFL TEAM
|RECORD THROUGH WEEK 4
|WILSON-HART POWER INDEX
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|4-0-0
|4.333
|2
|**New England Patriots**
|**3-0-0**
|**6.762**
|3
|Carolina Panthers
|4-0-0
|6.857
|4
|Denver Broncos
|4-0-0
|7.095
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4-0-0
|7.571
|6
|Arizona Cardinals
|3-1-0
|7.762
|7
|Atlanta Falcons
|4-0-0
|7.857
|8
|Buffalo Bills
|2-2-0
|9.238
|9
|New York Giants
|2-2-0
|10.476
|10
|New York Jets
|3-1-0
|11.286
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|2-2-0
|11.524
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2-2-0
|12.143
|13
|Minnesota Vikings
|2-2-0
|13.190
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|1-2-0
|14.952
|15
|Dallas Cowboys
|2-2-0
|15.095
|16
|St. Louis Rams
|2-2-0
|15.619
|17
|San Diego Chargers
|2-2-0
|16.238
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1-3-0
|16.714
|19
|Oakland Raiders
|2-2-0
|17.667
|20
|Washington Redskins
|2-2-0
|19.238
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|1-3-0
|19.429
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|2-2-0
|19.762
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|1-3-0
|20.762
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|1-3-0
|21.000
|25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1-3-0
|21.238
|26
|Miami Dolphins
|1-3-0
|22.476
|27
|Houston Texans
|1-3-0
|22.810
|28
|Detroit Lions
|0-4-0
|23.619
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1-3-0
|24.429
|30
|Chicago Bears
|1-3-0
|24.762
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|1-3-0
|25.524
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1-3-0
|26.190