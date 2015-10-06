Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW's NFL Power Rankings: Week 5

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart shares his first PFW NFL Power Rankings of 2015 as we head into Week 5. Rankings are based off of the Wilson-Hart Power Index.

Oct 06, 2015 at 04:55 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots Football Weekly created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game -- those most closely associated to winning and losing -- to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

THIS WEEK'S RANKNFL TEAMRECORD THROUGH WEEK 4WILSON-HART POWER INDEX
1Green Bay Packers4-0-04.333
2**New England Patriots****3-0-0****6.762**
3Carolina Panthers4-0-06.857
4Denver Broncos4-0-07.095
5Cincinnati Bengals4-0-07.571
6Arizona Cardinals3-1-07.762
7Atlanta Falcons4-0-07.857
8Buffalo Bills2-2-09.238
9New York Giants2-2-010.476
10New York Jets3-1-011.286
11Seattle Seahawks2-2-011.524
12Pittsburgh Steelers2-2-012.143
13Minnesota Vikings2-2-013.190
14Tennessee Titans1-2-014.952
15Dallas Cowboys2-2-015.095
16St. Louis Rams2-2-015.619
17San Diego Chargers2-2-016.238
18Philadelphia Eagles1-3-016.714
19Oakland Raiders2-2-017.667
20Washington Redskins2-2-019.238
21Baltimore Ravens1-3-019.429
22Indianapolis Colts2-2-019.762
23Cleveland Browns1-3-020.762
24New Orleans Saints1-3-021.000
25Kansas City Chiefs1-3-021.238
26Miami Dolphins1-3-022.476
27Houston Texans1-3-022.810
28Detroit Lions0-4-023.619
29Jacksonville Jaguars1-3-024.429
30Chicago Bears1-3-024.762
31San Francisco 49ers1-3-025.524
32Tampa Bay Buccaneers1-3-026.190
