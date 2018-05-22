 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 14 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 19 - 11:55 AM

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways from Free Agency Moves, What's Next for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking Down Free Agent Signings and What's Next for New England

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

PFW's pre-OTA roster projection

An extremely early look at the race for roster spots in New England.

May 22, 2018 at 01:04 PM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offseason Workout Phase 3

Check out some our favorite photos of the Patriots phase three offseason workout at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 21, 2018.

052118-OWPIII_EJA064-watermarked
1 / 21
Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA181-watermarked
2 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA235-watermarked
3 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA272-watermarked
4 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA279-watermarked
5 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA158-watermarked
6 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA200-watermarked
7 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA017-watermarked
8 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA033-watermarked
9 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA043-watermarked
10 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA060-watermarked
11 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA131-watermarked
12 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA299-watermarked
13 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA348-watermarked
14 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA306-watermarked
15 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA342-watermarked
16 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA331-watermarked
17 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA202-watermarked
18 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA330-watermarked
19 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA190-watermarked
20 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
052118-OWPIII_EJA289-watermarked
21 / 21
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Patriots are transitioning from the early phases of the offseason program into the on-field work of organized team activities. The media will get its first look at the current collection of would-be 2018 Patriots – reportedly minus Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- on May 22.

Before then, though, Patriots Football Weekly sat down to take a stab at projecting the eventual 53-man roster that Bill Belichick will pull together come September.

Make no mistake, it's way too early. Between now and the regular season there will be cuts, trades, injuries and unforeseen depth chart ascensions.

Still, it's fun to try to predict the guys who might be in line for open day roster action against the Texans. So, here we go!

Offense (25)

QUARTERBACK (2)

Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer Read

RUNNING BACK (5)

James White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James Develin, Jeremy Hill Read

WIDE RECEIVER (7)

Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Matthew Slater, Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell, Braxton Berrios, Kenny Britt Read

TIGHT END (3)

Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Troy Niklas Read

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, LaAdrian Waddle, Cole Croston

Defense (25)

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown, Adrian Clayborn, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Danny Shelton, Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise, Jr., Vincent Valentine Read

LINEBACKER (6)

Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Christian Sam, Marquis Flowers Read

SAFETY (5)

Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Brandon King Read

CORNERBACK (5)

Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Duke Dawson, Jonathan Jones Read

SPECIALISTS (3)

Stephen Gostkowski, Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona

Related Content

news

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

What will the newest Patriots bring to the team after signing with New England during the first wave of free agency? Let's take a look at the film. 
news

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

The Patriots are reportedly adding the former Vikings wide receiver on a one-year deal. 
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

With free-agent Calvin Ridley signing with the Titans, what are the Patriots other options at wide receiver? 
news

Analysis: Hunter Henry's Return a Slam Dunk

According to NFL Network, the Patriots are re-signing their starting tight end to avoid Henry hitting the free-agent market next week. 
news

Report: Patriots Add Veteran TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots are reportedly adding to their tight end room by agreeing to a one-year deal with tight end Austin Hooper. 
news

NFL Notes: Unfortunately, it was time for Mac to go

After a promising rookie season, Mac Jones and the Patriots failed to progress and ultimately it was time for both sides to move on.
news

Analysis: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have begun adding to the offensive line by signing the former Steelers tackle ahead of free agency next week. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Versatile RB Antonio Gibson

The Patriots are reportedly signing a versatile receiving back to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. 
news

Patriots Draft Countdown Live Show to Kick Off 2024 League Year

A new Patriots.com podcast focusing exclusively on the NFL Draft will officially launch this week.
news

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are reportedly retaining receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the running backs. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots Announce Four Signings

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson addresses the media on March 18, 2024.

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Dan Roche recaps a busy first week of the League year, as we hear from some of the new players. Plus, go behind the scenes with some of the Patriots new decision makers at the NFL Combine.

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett discusses his return to New England.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes nine and ten of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Episodes nine and ten touch on Bill Belichick's defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, the benching of CB Malcolm Butler in SB LII, Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots and looking back at the success and working relationship Coach Belichick and Tom Brady had over the years.. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

Sit down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he discusses his decision to sign an extension with New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising