PFW's pre-OTA roster projection

The Patriots are transitioning from the early phases of the offseason program into the on-field work of organized team activities. The media will get its first look at the current collection of would-be 2018 Patriots – reportedly minus Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- on May 22.
Before then, though, Patriots Football Weekly sat down to take a stab at projecting the eventual 53-man roster that Bill Belichick will pull together come September.
Make no mistake, it's way too early. Between now and the regular season there will be cuts, trades, injuries and unforeseen depth chart ascensions.
Still, it's fun to try to predict the guys who might be in line for open day roster action against the Texans. So, here we go!
Offense (25)
QUARTERBACK (2)
Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer
RUNNING BACK (5)
James White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James Develin, Jeremy Hill
WIDE RECEIVER (7)
Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Matthew Slater, Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell, Braxton Berrios, Kenny Britt
TIGHT END (3)
Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Troy Niklas
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, LaAdrian Waddle, Cole Croston
Defense (25)
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown, Adrian Clayborn, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Danny Shelton, Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise, Jr., Vincent Valentine
LINEBACKER (6)
Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Christian Sam, Marquis Flowers
SAFETY (5)
Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Brandon King
CORNERBACK (5)
Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Duke Dawson, Jonathan Jones
SPECIALISTS (3)
Stephen Gostkowski, Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona