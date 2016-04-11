Player Spotlight: Jamie Collins

B elichick on Collins: "He's a very smart player, he's handled all the communication things that we've asked him to do, he's got a lot of different assignments, he can go from anywhere, rushing the passer to playing in the deep part of the field. He's a versatile player that can handle a lot of different responsibilities and assignments..."

Collins in 2016: The linebacker seems to get better every season and his versatility to play on all three downs and in coverage, against the run and as a rusher makes him a truly unique commodity. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Collins is in line for a big raise. He started to receive national recognition for his immense athleticism last season and that will only increase as he continues to improve in all areas.