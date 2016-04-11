Player Spotlight: Jamie Collins

2015 Honors and Awards: Second Team All-Pro (1st), Pro Bowl (1st)
2015 Regular Season Stats: 12 games played/ 12 starts, 90 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 interception.
Despite missing four games due to illness, Jamie Collins earned his first career Pro Bowl nod and set several career-highs:
- Collins tied a franchise record with five forced fumbles
- He tied a career-high with eight tackles for loss in 2015 and set a new career-high with 5 ½ sacks.
- He led the Patriots in tackles for the second consecutive season and added six passes defensed.
- Collins showed off his incredible athleticism in Week 6, leaping over the Colts offensive line to block an extra point attempt.
- In a Week 15 game vs. the Titans, Collins recorded a sack of quarterback Marcus Mariota and intercepted Zach Mettenberger, returning the pick 51 yards.
Belichick on Collins: "He's a very smart player, he's handled all the communication things that we've asked him to do, he's got a lot of different assignments, he can go from anywhere, rushing the passer to playing in the deep part of the field. He's a versatile player that can handle a lot of different responsibilities and assignments..."
Collins in 2016: The linebacker seems to get better every season and his versatility to play on all three downs and in coverage, against the run and as a rusher makes him a truly unique commodity. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Collins is in line for a big raise. He started to receive national recognition for his immense athleticism last season and that will only increase as he continues to improve in all areas.
