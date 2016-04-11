Official website of the New England Patriots

Player Spotlight: Jamie Collins

We take a look back at Jamie Collins 2015 season and offer our predictions for 2016.

Apr 10, 2016 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots

2015 Honors and Awards: Second Team All-Pro (1st), Pro Bowl (1st)

2015 Regular Season Stats: 12 games played/ 12 starts, 90 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 interception. 

Despite missing four games due to illness, Jamie Collins earned his first career Pro Bowl nod and set several career-highs:

  • Collins tied a franchise record with five forced fumbles
  • He tied a career-high with eight tackles for loss in 2015 and set a new career-high with 5 ½ sacks. 
  • He led the Patriots in tackles for the second consecutive season and added six passes defensed. 
  • Collins showed off his incredible athleticism in Week 6, leaping over the Colts offensive line to block an extra point attempt. 
  • In a Week 15 game vs. the Titans, Collins recorded a sack of quarterback Marcus Mariota and intercepted Zach Mettenberger, returning the pick 51 yards. 

Best of Jamie Collins

Check out photos of some of Jamie Collins' best moments of 2015.

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates after linebacker Jamie Collins (91) has a sack during the NFL week 7 regular season football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 25, 2015 in Foxboro, MA. The Patriots won the game 30-23.
1 / 10

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates after linebacker Jamie Collins (91) has a sack during the NFL week 7 regular season football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 25, 2015 in Foxboro, MA. The Patriots won the game 30-23.

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) runs in pursuit during a week 6 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Indianapolis. The Patriots defeated the Colts 34-27.
2 / 10

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) runs in pursuit during a week 6 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Indianapolis. The Patriots defeated the Colts 34-27.

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) tackles New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the NFL week 7 regular season football game on Sunday, October 25, 2015 in Foxboro, MA. The Patriots won the game 30-23.
3 / 10

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) tackles New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the NFL week 7 regular season football game on Sunday, October 25, 2015 in Foxboro, MA. The Patriots won the game 30-23.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) is seen in action during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 35-31.
4 / 10

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) is seen in action during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 35-31.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) breaks up a pass during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 35-31.
5 / 10

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) breaks up a pass during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 35-31.

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) returns an interception for a gain during an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday January 18, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 45-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.
6 / 10

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) returns an interception for a gain during an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday January 18, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 45-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) lines up in position during the AFC Championship playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015 in Foxborough, MA. The Patriots defeated the Colts 45-7.
7 / 10

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) lines up in position during the AFC Championship playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015 in Foxborough, MA. The Patriots defeated the Colts 45-7.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) reacts after making a play against the Seattle Seahawks offense during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.
8 / 10

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) reacts after making a play against the Seattle Seahawks offense during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener (80) is chased down by New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015.
9 / 10

Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener (80) is chased down by New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015.

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) rushes to the ball in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass.
10 / 10

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) rushes to the ball in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass.

Belichick on Collins: "He's a very smart player, he's handled all the communication things that we've asked him to do, he's got a lot of different assignments, he can go from anywhere, rushing the passer to playing in the deep part of the field. He's a versatile player that can handle a lot of different responsibilities and assignments..."

Collins in 2016: The linebacker seems to get better every season and his versatility to play on all three downs and in coverage, against the run and as a rusher makes him a truly unique commodity. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Collins is in line for a big raise. He started to receive national recognition for his immense athleticism last season and that will only increase as he continues to improve in all areas.

Shaq Mason

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

