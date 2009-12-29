Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 06 - 11:55 PM

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Playoffs or played out? Steelers need a lot of help

Dec 29, 2009 at 12:00 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Win at Miami on Sunday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are ...

In? Not quite.

Out? Maybe not.

In limbo for a few hours? Possibly.

Done playing meaningful games until September? Very likely.

By inexplicably losing to the Browns, Chiefs and Raiders in a span of 19 days, the Super Bowl champions put themselves in such a precarious position that winning their final three games might not be enough to get them into the AFC playoffs.

Two teams with 9-7 records are likely to reach the AFC postseason -- a year after the Patriots didn't make it by going 11-5 -- but the Steelers (8-7) can beat the Dolphins (7-8) and still not get there.

Who's to the blame? The Steelers need only look in the mirror.

"It's us that are losing these games," wide receiver Santonio Holmes said. "There is no one else outside of what goes on in this organization that are losing these ballgames."

The Steelers have won their last two, beating Green Bay 37-36 and Baltimore 23-20, but it didn't clear a path to the AFC playoffs because of the five-game losing streak from Nov. 15-Dec. 10 that included defeats to the Chiefs (3-12), Browns (4-11) and Raiders (5-10).

"We put ourselves in the situation, but we just have to go into Miami and take care of business," linebacker LaMarr Woodley said. "The only thing you can control is what you can control, and that's the last games you have."

If the Steelers had beaten the three sub-.500 teams, they'd be 11-4 and cruising into the playoffs, possibly as the AFC's No. 2 seed. Instead, three of the most inexplicable losses in franchise history created the most complicated route to the playoffs the Steelers have faced since 1989.

Then, they needed to win at Tampa Bay during the final week of the season and have four teams from a pack of five lose. That's exactly what happened, and the Steelers got in.

This time, there are only three Steelers paths to the postseason:

» Beat Miami, plus losses or ties by the Texans against the Patriots (10-5) in Houston and the Jets (8-7) against the Bengals (10-5) at Giants Stadium.

» Beat Miami, plus losses or ties by the Texans against the Patriots and the Ravens (8-7) against the Raiders in Oakland.

» Beat Miami, plus losses or ties by the Jets against the Bengals, the Ravens against the Raiders and the Broncos (8-7) against the Chiefs in Denver.

That's it. Unless any of those scenarios play out, the Steelers will miss the playoffs for only the third time since 2000. The Jets and the Ravens are the only AFC contenders assured of reaching the playoffs simply by winning Sunday.

The Steelers most need the Texans to lose to the Patriots, but it's not certain what New England team will show up in Houston.

The Patriots must play a wild-card game the following weekend whether they win or lose and, with a possible short week ahead of them, they may not risk playing Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Wes Welker and their other starters the entire game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday that his decision will be "what's best for the football team" -- even, of course, if it's not the best decision for the Steelers and the other contenders.

The Steelers understand the risk of playing key regulars in such games, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger received a concussion while playing during a meaningless, regular season-ending game against Cleveland last year. He returned to lead Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl victory, but he benefited from a bye week that New England won't enjoy this season.

Pittsburgh's path became far more circuitous Sunday when the Colts benched their regulars late in the third quarter, and the Jets rallied against Indianapolis backups to win 29-15. As a result, the only scenario that gets Pittsburgh into the playoffs without a Jets loss is for both Houston and Baltimore to lose or tie.

And there's this -- even if the dominos fall and the Steelers somehow make it in, they're staring at a wild-card game Jan. 9-10 at New England, which is 8-0 at home this season.

If the Steelers don't get in, it will be the third consecutive time they failed to reach the playoffs the season after winning the Super Bowl. It also happened in 1980 and 2006.

"It would be very disappointing (not to make it)," linebacker James Farrior said. "That's everybody's goal, to try to get into this dance and do some damage."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

David Patten wasn't the Patriots biggest star but he was a vital cog in the team's success.
news

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 
news

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

The veteran defensive back will be needed to play an important role in the Patriots secondary.
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Remembering David Patten: Highlights from a clutch career

An essential part of three championship teams, David Patten was a self-made player who defied the odds to become a key player on the Patriots first three Super Bowl championship teams. In 2001, he became the 2nd player in NFL history to throw, catch and run for a touchdown in the same game.

Former NFL WR David Patten passes away at age 47

Former NFL wide receiver David Patten has passed away at age 47.

Quinn Nordin 9/2: 'I'm trying to be the best I can'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/2: 'I definitely have my own energy'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/2: 'Wherever they want to play me, I'm comfortable'

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 9/2: 'I'm going to embrace the challenge'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising