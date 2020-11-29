Pool Report: Interview with Referee Bill Vinovich

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 29, 2020
Generic NFL Field Image
AP Photo.

Question: It looked like two members of the crew threw flags on the blindside block penalty on New England linebacker Anfernee Jennings that negated a touchdown on a punt return in the third quarter. What did you see that led to that call?

Vinovich: "There were actually three flags thrown on that play. It was a block back towards his own end line, with forceable contact."

Question: In a situation like that, where the player that was blocked appears to still be alive as a potential tackler of the returner, what are officials looking for in the player blocking him to stay within the rules?

Vinovich: "He would either have to shield him or use his hands."

