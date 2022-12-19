Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

Question: How did you determine that was a touchdown catch by Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter?

Anderson: "The ruling on the field was a touchdown."

Question: In replay review, it appeared the receiver's left foot was on the white. Was that not visible in replay?

Anderson: "We looked at every available angle and it was not clear and obvious that the foot was on the white. It was very tight, very close. There was no shot that we could see – we even enhanced and blew up the views that we had. There was nothing that was clear and obvious that his foot was touching the white."

Question: Did you have a down the sideline angle to aid you in your review?