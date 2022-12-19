Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Dec 18, 2022 at 08:25 PM
Question: How did you determine that was a touchdown catch by Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter?

Anderson: "The ruling on the field was a touchdown."

Question: In replay review, it appeared the receiver's left foot was on the white. Was that not visible in replay?

Anderson: "We looked at every available angle and it was not clear and obvious that the foot was on the white. It was very tight, very close. There was no shot that we could see – we even enhanced and blew up the views that we had. There was nothing that was clear and obvious that his foot was touching the white."

Question: Did you have a down the sideline angle to aid you in your review?

Anderson: "No, we did not. Probably the best view was what we term a 'high end zone' view. TV gave us the most enhanced view that they had as well. We blew it up and I believe TV blew it up and there was nothing that was clear and obvious either way. Had the ruling on the field been incomplete, we would not have been able to change that either."

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Patriots LB Josh Uche has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

news

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Countdown begins to historic 2023 Army-Navy Football Game at Gillette Stadium

America's Game will kick off in New England for first time in 124-year series history one year from today, on Dec. 9, 2023.

news

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy Sr. as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide.

news

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

For the 15th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

news

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss Interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson.

news

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Rookie Marcus Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots rookie DB Marcus Jones has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League today for his performance in the Patriots 10-3 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

news

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today.

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots fall to .500

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, and more discuss the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/18: "I take full responsibility for the play"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/18: "We'll lean on one another and continue to build"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Watch all of the highlights from the thrilling game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

