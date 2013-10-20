Pool report with referee Jerome Boger

Mike Reiss, Patriots pool reporter/ESPNBoston.comQ: Please explain the penalty that was called on No. 94 [Patriots defensive tackle Chris Jones] on the field goal.
A:The call was that No. 94 on the defense pushed his teammate into the formation. That is a rule change for 2013 that a teammate cannot push a teammate into the opponents' formation.
Q: Is it any type of push? Is it a two-handed push?
A:Any push. It could be with the body, not necessarily with the hand, but with the body into his teammate, into the formation. It's any type of pushing action.
Q: Is there anything else to go over with this penalty?
A:No, the umpire's flag went up almost instantaneously as he observed the action. We just enforced it as he called it.
Q: And that's a 15-yard penalty …
A:For unsportsmanlike conduct.
