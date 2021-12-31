Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

No, I'm not talking about getting angry, but it does make my blood boil a bit that New England hasn't had a red uniform option in, what, a decade??? Whether it's a red version of the current jersey or an all-out throwback to the '85 Super Bowl season, there needs to be a red alternate in the mix. And while we're at it, can we get an extra pair of game pants or two? Picture this: white road jerseys with red pants, just like the good ol' days of Pat Patriot. Or even white pants for the home blues … but I digress. First things first: let's get a red jersey back in the mix. It's long overdue.