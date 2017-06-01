Power ranking the Patriots 2017 schedule

The Patriots finished last season as the best team in football.

Their historic comeback in Super Bowl LI secured a fifth Lombardi Trophy and earned everyone the spoils of a championship offseason that include a parade, a trip to the White House and, soon, a gaudy new piece of jewelry.

As the page turns to 2017 and New England's title defense, it seems that the Patriots are expected to once again be the best team in football this fall. Heck, Bill Belichick's team is the only NFL squad that Vegas currently has favored to win all 16 of its games in 2017.

Some have even begun to wonder if another undefeated regular season could be in the makings.

But whatever success New England finds in the coming months, it won't be easy. The Patriots have a pretty impressive schedule of opponents littered with recent playoff participants and high-powered passing attacks.

That got PFW thinking, which of New England's upcoming games is the most difficult, both in terms of opponent, location and ever-ambiguous "spot?" Which is the most likely layup? (Of course such talk probably has Belichick breaking out in hives at this point in May, his team little more than a week into OTA workouts!)

So, here's a 1-16 rundown of the Patriots 2017 schedule ranked from biggest challenge right on down the line.

1. at Steelers, Dec. 17: