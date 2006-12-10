Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Sep 20 - 04:00 PM | Thu Sep 21 - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Prince to perform at Super Bowl halftime

McCartney, Jagger and now Prince. For the third year in a row, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act will headline the Super Bowl halftime entertainment.

Dec 10, 2006 at 01:00 AM

NEW YORK (Dec. 10, 2006) -- McCartney, Jagger and now Prince.

For the third year in a row, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act will headline the Super Bowl halftime entertainment. This time it's Prince.

The Purple One, winner of six Grammy Awards and nominated for five more this year, will play at the game in Miami on Feb. 4.

The Super Bowl, which will be televised by CBS, is annually television's highest rated show. An estimated 141 million people watched last year's game between Pittsburgh and Seattle.

The Rolling Stones headlined the halftime show for that Super Bowl, and two years ago it was Paul McCartney.

The NFL has tended to take a more cautious approach since Janet Jackson's widely criticized "wardrobe malfunction" at halftime of the 2004 game. That game also was televised by CBS.

Last year, Mick Jagger's microphone was silenced as he sang sexually suggestive lyrics in a couple of songs the Stones performed.

Prince gained attention early his career with raunchy lyrics and racy performances, but has toned down his act somewhat in recent years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/20: "We've put in so much hard work these past two weeks"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/20: "There's a greater urgency"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/20: "We're looking forward to having a good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Previewing the Top Matchups Against the Jets

Watch as Tamara Brown, along with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview Sunday's game against the New York Jets. We discuss the top matchups heading into the game, players to watch and more.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/20: "Certain things we have to clean up"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/20: "We're going to be better"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising