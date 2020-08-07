QBs strike a positive chord

"As far as competing you compete every year," Newton said. "It doesn't matter how much a person is paid, how much experience a person has I think we all are competing every single day. At the end of the day you're one game away, as I've learned in this past year, and it's about proving your worth and doing your part."

Asked if he felt he had anything to prove after being unceremoniously dumped in Carolina despite all his success, Newton again struck a positive chord.

"I don't have to prove nothing, because at the end of the day I don't think anyone's expectations for me will ever surpass my expectations for myself," he said. "I'm just looking forward to the challenge of picking up this whole system and also how things are run."

More importantly, Newton expressed optimism regarding his health, which is the reason he was available this offseason in the first place. Shoulder and foot problems have impacted his past two seasons greatly, but as of now he reports it's all systems go.

"Just right now, for me, the season's not here yet, so I do still have time," the 31-year-old Newton said. "Working with the training staff here as well as having all the outlets at your disposal to get better and be as confident as I can be come opening day or when the team may need you, I think that's the most important thing.