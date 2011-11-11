Quick Kicks: Fri. 11-11 Practice/Locker Room Notebook — UPDATED

… The Patriots went back outside again for their final practice of Jets Week, returning to the training camp fields behind the stadium. No more rain today, but the clouds and a biting breeze made for typical November conditions in these parts. The team was in shells, sweats, and helmets.

… Some positive news on the injury front, as safety Patrick Chung (right foot) and o-lineman Ryan Wendell (concussion) both returned. In the locker room prior to today's session, Chung said there was a difference between playing injured and playing hurt. Sounded like he was putting himself more in the latter category (reading between the lines), which may be a good sign for his availability on Sunday in New York.

… Meanwhile, linebackers Dane Fletcher (thumb) and Brandon Spikes (right knee) remained out. As always, check back here around 4 o'clock Eastern, when we'll update the blog with all their injury details – and the Jets'.

… The matchup everyone was waiting for last time the Patriots and Jets met came to pass (pun intended) when New York's Darrelle Revis covered Wes Welker most of the game. Welker had this to say about his worthy opponent today: "Great player — he's fast, he's quick, he's strong, he does a lot of good things," said Welker. "He's a smart football player. You have to come up with creative ways to try to attack him, keep him on his toes. You have to really try to make him work out there and do creative things to get open."

UPDATE … 3:55 p.m.

… After not practicing all week, Fletcher and Spikes are officially OUT for this week's game in New York. Chung, who was limited in today's workout, is QUESTIONABLE, along with Wendell, who also returned on a limited basis today. The nine other Patriots were on the list are all QUESTIONABLE: CB Kyle Arrington (foot), DE Shaun Ellis (rib), RB Kevin Faulk (knee), RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis (toe), LB Gary Guyton (shoulder), LB Jerod Mayo (left knee), WR Taylor Price (hamstring), OT Sebastian Vollmer (back), and WR Wes Welker (rib).