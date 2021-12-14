Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 14 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Dec 14, 2021 at 07:26 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Randolph High School’s Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.
NE PATRIOTS/NE PATRIOTS
Randolph High School’s Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.

Foxborough, Mass. – Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.

Coach Marshall was only in his second season as the Randolph football program's head coach and fourth overall as he helped make school history and led their football program to the MIAA Division 8 State Championship. The Blue Devils followed the lead of Coach Marshall and were able to overcome adversity all throughout the season, which included being without team leaders, Malik White, Gardy Augustin, and Chris Paul at different points of the year.  Ultimately, Marshall and his team were able to finish their magical season with a come-from-behind victory over the Hull Pirates in a hard-fought 20-14 final.

Patriots, College, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Randolph Blue Devils captains and coaching staff Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $2,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Marshall. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

When asked for his thoughts on Coach Marshall and the Randolph football program, Tippet had this to say: "Coach Marshall and his Randolph Blue Devils took on the mantra of 'Grit-Resiliency' and lived by one of the team's biggest core values of 'Winners do more'".

Along with the Coach of the Year award comes the nomination for the Don Shula Award. Coach Marshall will join 31 other nominees from across the country to attend the 2021 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Of the 31 nominees, two finalists will be selected with the winner being announced and honored at the Pro Bowl. Both finalists will be invited to attend Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The winner of the Don Shula Award will receive $12,500 while his high school football program will be awarded $17,500. Meanwhile, the second finalist will receive $7,500 and his high school football program will receive $12,500. All other nominees will receive an additional $1,000.

This is the 26th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2021 season marks the tenth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Scituate's Herb Devine Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Scituate High School's Herb Devine has been named the tenth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Dover - Sherborn's Steve Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School's Steve Ryan has been named the eighth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Cardinal Spellman's Kahn Chace Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a thrilling 22-20, double-overtime victory over undefeated conference powerhouse St. Mary's (Lynn) on Friday night, Cardinal Spellman High School's Kahn Chace has been named the seventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Ed Madden of Blue Hills Regional Technical School Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 42-14 victory on the road over unbeaten Old Colony on Friday night, Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden has been named the sixth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Manchester Essex Head Coach Joe Grimes Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a grueling 15-8 victory over undefeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival KIPP Academy on Saturday, Manchester Essex's Joe Grimes has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Ashland High School's Andrew MacKay named Patriots High School Coach of the Year

After leading the Ashland Clockers to a thrilling 28-22 victory over Bishop Fenwick in the MIAA Division 6 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, head coach Andrew MacKay has been named the 2019 New England Patriots Coach of the Year.
news

West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After a 35-12 win over South Shore Tech on Friday, West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakob Johnson 12/14: "Every day is a different challenge in the NFL"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jakob Johnson Celebrates 1000 NFL Snaps

Robert Kraft presents a ceremonial football to Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson for playing in 1,000 regular season snaps in the NFL. Jakob is the third player in the International Pathway program to reach this milestone in his NFL career.

Devin McCourty 12/14: "It'll be a battle of wills on Saturday night"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Christian Barmore 12/14: "I love being the enemy"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones unveils his My Cause My Cleats which are dedicated to his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 7, 2020.

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising