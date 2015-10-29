Random Thoughts: Dion Lewis return sparks Patriots rout

RUN STUFFERS - For the second week in a row the Patriots defense was stout against the run. Last week it was a compromised Chris Ivory and the Jets and this week it was Miami's Lamar Miller. Miller entered the game as hot as any running back in football but was stuffed for 10 yards on five first-half carries before the Dolphins had to open it up trailing 19-0. Alan Branch and Malcom Brown opened at defensive tackle and they consistently collapsed the middle and allowed the swarming linebackers to corral Miller. Even in the second half when Miami went almost exclusively through the air Sealver Siliga came up with a key stop on third-and-one, dropping Miller for a loss. The team's woes stopping the run early in the season seem like a lifetime ago at this point.

LAFELL REDUX –After a rocky start to his 2015 season against the Jets, LaFell more resembled the receiver we saw for most of 2014. He caught a couple of screens early for modest yardage, plays that may have been called with the intention of getting the ball in his hands quickly after his drops against New York. Then he caught a perfect back shoulder fade down the right sideline just before halftime for an 18-yard gain. The play set up Lewis' touchdown and showcased the tremendous rapport developed between he and Brady. LaFell waited for the exact right moment to turn back and found just enough separation to make the catch. It's a play that he executed dozens of times a year ago and quickly made the crowd forget about last week's blip on the radar.

JUST FOR KICKS –Stephen Gostkowski is off to a perfect start this season and shows no signs of letting up. He connected on a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter, which was his 25th consecutive made field goal. That matched Adam Vinatieri's franchise record, which was subsequently broken one quarter later when Gostkowski was good from 36 yards out. He also made all four of his extra points, extending his NFL record in the process. It would be hard to imagine any kicker doing it better than Gostkowski right now.

SACK EXCHANGE –Chandler Jones recorded a pair of sacks, giving him 8.5 on the season. That leads the league and his second one was quite impressive. He beat left tackle Eugene Monroe and tight end Jordan Cameron with a power move and buried Ryan Tannehill for an 8-yard loss. Jones hasn't always been as dominant as his sack total would suggest, but he certainly was in beating the Dolphins double team.