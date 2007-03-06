Ravens re-sign RB Smith to one-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (March 6, 2007) -- The Baltimore Ravens addressed their need for depth at running back, re-signing reserve Musa Smith to a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, the team remains locked in negotiations with former Pro Bowl runner Jamal Lewis while also exploring other free agent options for the starting job.

Smith, a former third-round draft pick from Georgia, has battled numerous injuries since arriving in Baltimore in 2003. He had offseason neck surgery for an injury that forced him onto injured reserve for the third time in his career.

In 33 career games, Smith has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns with 27 receptions for 171 yards. He has stood out more on special teams than running the football, registered 24 career tackles in kick coverage.

"Its good to have Musa back," Baltimore general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "Having surgery during the season put him ahead in his recovery. He will be ready for the start of training camp. Whenever we've put him on the field, he's produced. Were looking forward to having a healthy Musa help us."