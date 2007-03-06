Official website of the New England Patriots

Ravens re-sign RB Smith to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens addressed their need for depth at running back, re-signing reserve Musa Smith to a one-year deal. Meanwhile, the team remains locked in negotiations with former Pro Bowl runner Jamal Lewis while also exploring other free agent options for the starting job.

Mar 06, 2007 at 02:35 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (March 6, 2007) -- The Baltimore Ravens addressed their need for depth at running back, re-signing reserve Musa Smith to a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, the team remains locked in negotiations with former Pro Bowl runner Jamal Lewis while also exploring other free agent options for the starting job.

Smith, a former third-round draft pick from Georgia, has battled numerous injuries since arriving in Baltimore in 2003. He had offseason neck surgery for an injury that forced him onto injured reserve for the third time in his career.

In 33 career games, Smith has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns with 27 receptions for 171 yards. He has stood out more on special teams than running the football, registered 24 career tackles in kick coverage.

"Its good to have Musa back," Baltimore general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "Having surgery during the season put him ahead in his recovery. He will be ready for the start of training camp. Whenever we've put him on the field, he's produced. Were looking forward to having a healthy Musa help us."

Besides Smith, the Ravens have veteran running back Mike Anderson and P.J. Daniels last year's fourth-round draft pick from Georgia Tech, under contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

