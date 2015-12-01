Reading Memorial High School's John Fiore named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Foxborough, Mass. – Reading Memorial High School's John Fiore has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week, after his team improved to 11-1 following a 35-0 victory over Stoneham on Thanksgiving Day. The shutout makes Coach Fiore the winningest coach in school history with 103 wins. The Rockets will play their final game of the season this Saturday when they compete in the Division 2 MIAA State Championship at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Reading Memorial High School's football program in Coach Fiore's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Fiore and his team on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Reading Memorial High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"Congratulations to Coach Fiore and his team, not just for Thursday's win, but for the continued success of the Reading football program," said Tippett. "Coach Fiore captured his 103rd win with the Rockets victory over Stoneham, making him the winningest coach in school history. To congratulate Coach Fiore for reaching this impressive milestone, the Patriots would like to reward him and his team with a donation to the football program and we wish them the best of luck in the future."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

This is the fifth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. This year is also the fifth year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.