Report: Harmon staying with Patriots

A member of New England's 2013 draft class, Harmon emerged as a reliable contributor in the Patriots' secondary, particularly in the last couple of seasons. Though often in a reserve role behind starters Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, Harmon has nonetheless seen significant playing time and made a number of big plays in crucial situations. He's also been durable, having missed just one game in his pro career, and that dates back to his rookie season.