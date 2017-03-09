Report: Harmon staying with Patriots

According to NFL Network, New England is keeping safety Duron Harmon in a Patriots uniform.
Scheduled to become a free agent today, Harmon is said to have agreed to a new four-year deal worth $20 million.
The player's agent later confirmed the news via his own Twitter account.
A member of New England's 2013 draft class, Harmon emerged as a reliable contributor in the Patriots' secondary, particularly in the last couple of seasons. Though often in a reserve role behind starters Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, Harmon has nonetheless seen significant playing time and made a number of big plays in crucial situations. He's also been durable, having missed just one game in his pro career, and that dates back to his rookie season.
Harmon returns to a Patriots secondary that reportedly added cornerback Stephon Gilmore today, further strengthening that area of the reigning Super Bowl champs' defense.