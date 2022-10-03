Report: Patriots Bringing Back Linebacker Jamie Collins

During his 11-game stint with the Patriots last season, Collins played both as an outside linebacker on the line of scrimmage and an inside linebacker off the ball. The 32-year-old made impact plays as an edge-setter, pass rusher and while dropping into zone coverage. Using his athleticism and improved mental processing, Collins tallied seven quarterback pressures, nine run stops, and an interception in 200 defensive snaps a year ago (31.4 percent).

With most of the issues coming at the second level and against the run, the question is, can Collins make a difference with most of his splash plays coming in the passing game?

Pro Football Focus grading isn't gospel, but they saw something similar as us with Collins last season. The Pats linebacker had an excellent 91.0 coverage grade and an above-average pass-rush mark (68.2) but struggled in run defense (57.8).

The Patriots could use Collins as a hopefully more consistent standup edge rusher opposite Matthew Judon than their current options (Uche, Jennings). Still, where they need the most help is at inside linebacker, which is a big reason why the Pats are 29th in EPA per rush allowed.