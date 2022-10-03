Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 03 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Matthew Judon 10/2: "The only good comes with a W"

Photos: Patriots at Packers Week 4

David Andrews 10/2: "Proud of the way we competed"

Jack Jones 10/2: "We make plays and feed off that energy"

Damien Harris finds cutback lane for go-ahead 5-yard rushing TD

Bailey Zappe with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker

Can't-Miss Play: Jack Jones nabs 40-yard pick-six vs. Rodgers for rookie's second takeaway of game

Jack Jones forces and recovers fumble after timely Peanut Punch on Doubs

Hoyer's play-action throw finds wide-open Agholor for 27 yards

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Report: Patriots Bringing Back Linebacker Jamie Collins

Collins will return to New England for a seventh season with the Patriots.

Oct 03, 2022 at 11:47 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

jamie-collins-dd-wm
Photo by Dwight Darian

After surrendering nearly 200 rushing yards to the Packers in Sunday's loss at Lambeau Field, the Patriots are bringing in reinforcements at linebackers with a familiar face re-joining the team.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are bringing back linebacker Jamie Collins for a fourth stint in New England. Following his release by the Lions last September, Collins played the final 11 games of the 2021 season with the Patriots but wasn't initially re-signed and remained an unrestricted free agent until reports surfaced that he'll be back with the Patriots on Monday. New England has an open roster spot on the 53-man roster after placing swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) on injured reserve over the weekend.

As we mentioned, the run defense struggled to slow down Green Bay's rushing attack for most of Sunday's loss. With injured veteran Raekwon McMillan (thumb) inactive, the Pats initially tried Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson off the ball. However, Wilson, who has struggled with play recognition, was eventually replaced by Jahlani Tavai, who then had issues getting off blocks at the second level.

With the Patriots run-blitzing Bentley on early downs, the weakside linebacker spot tasked with chasing down ball carriers wasn't good enough on Sunday, and that's why Collins is back.

During his 11-game stint with the Patriots last season, Collins played both as an outside linebacker on the line of scrimmage and an inside linebacker off the ball. The 32-year-old made impact plays as an edge-setter, pass rusher and while dropping into zone coverage. Using his athleticism and improved mental processing, Collins tallied seven quarterback pressures, nine run stops, and an interception in 200 defensive snaps a year ago (31.4 percent).

With most of the issues coming at the second level and against the run, the question is, can Collins make a difference with most of his splash plays coming in the passing game?

Pro Football Focus grading isn't gospel, but they saw something similar as us with Collins last season. The Pats linebacker had an excellent 91.0 coverage grade and an above-average pass-rush mark (68.2) but struggled in run defense (57.8).

The Patriots could use Collins as a hopefully more consistent standup edge rusher opposite Matthew Judon than their current options (Uche, Jennings). Still, where they need the most help is at inside linebacker, which is a big reason why the Pats are 29th in EPA per rush allowed.

Although it's disappointing that the newer contributors haven't stood out in the first four games, New England is understandably bringing in competition to push the players on the roster.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

The Patriots came up just short in a 27-24 overtime loss in Green Bay.

news

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

The Patriots battle the Packers down several key players on Sunday, but get one back in the defensive secondary.

news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Jakobi Meyers to Out, Elevate Marcus Cannon for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

Meyers (knee) will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

The Patriots will turn to veteran backup Brian Hoyer against the Packers this week.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 4 at Packers

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

The New England Patriots (+9) enter Week 4 of the NFL season as the biggest underdogs in the league on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

news

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

The Patriots will likely face the Packers without starting quarterback Mac Jones this Sunday.

news

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

Quarterback Brian Hoyer is ready for the opportunity if he's called upon to start in Green Bay.

news

How Deatrich Wise Turned Into an Every-Down Player for the Patriots Defense

Wise was on the field for 82 percent of the defensive snaps in the first three games.

news

Patriots Assistant Coaches Express Confidence in Backup QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots will likely need to turn to Hoyer vs. the Packers this week.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Mac Jones' ankle injury is unfortunate but the young quarterback could benefit from some time off.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Packers presented by CarMax

Report: Patriots Bringing Back Linebacker Jamie Collins

Pats youngsters make impact felt in Green Bay

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/3

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/3: "It's always good to see everybody go out and compete hard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss at Lambeau

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty, Bailey Zappe and more addresses the media on Sunday, October 2 , 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the 24-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/2: "The only good comes with a W"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the 24-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/2: "We made them fight for every yard"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the 24-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the 24-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising