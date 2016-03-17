Report: Patriots ink free agent LB Shea McClellin

McClellin was Chicago's first-round choice (19th overall) out of Boise State in 2012, but at 6-3, 245, he had a difficult time finding a full-time position in the Bears defense. They tried him both at defensive end, then outside linebacker before moving him this past year to inside 'backer. He missed a few games midseason with a sprained knee, then late in the year sustained a concussion that limited his availability.

Given his somewhat surprisingly high draft status, McClellin's production for Chicago was viewed by many as an underachievement, which would explain why the Bears declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract. Now that he seems to have found a spot at inside linebacker, however, he would seem to be an ideal fit for New England, which is looking to fill the void left by retired co-captain Jerod Mayo.