Report: Patriots sign LB David Harris

The Patriots have depth at most positions across the board but one spot that appears a bit thin is linebacker. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team addressed that on Wednesday.

Schefter tweeted that New England reached an agreement with former Jets stalwart David Harris on a two-year deal. Details of the contract were not immediately known.

The 33-year-old Harris has been incredibly durable throughout his career with New York despite playing a high number of snaps at a physically demanding position. The 6-2, 243-pound Harris was a second-round pick out of Michigan in 2007 and started 147 of the 154 games he played with the Jets. He missed just six games in 10 seasons, five of them coming in 2008 and the other last year. Otherwise he's been a steady presence in the middle of the defense.

Harris offers some experienced depth at linebacker alongside Dont'a Hightower, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Shea McClellin. He's been a three-down player throughout his career and his presence could allow Hightower more opportunities to rush the passer, which was an area he excelled in during the playoffs a year ago. He also provides Bill Belichick with a talented and experienced option should Hightower go down with an injury.