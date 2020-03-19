Report: Patriots sign safety Adrian Phillips

We knew the Patriots needed to get younger at safety and Phillips is an excellent fit. He'll be 28 in a couple weeks and will offset some of what was lost with Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner. He'll give the Patriots another piece to play with in the secondary, where Phillips is a versatile matchup player.

He also has a soft spot for playing special teams. "That's what got me here," Phillips told the LA Times. "That's what got me these six years in the league. … So I still love special teams."