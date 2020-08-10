Official website of the New England Patriots

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Aug 10, 2020 at 02:49 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-jordan-leggett-ap
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Patriots are adding some depth on both sides of the ball according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pending physicals and testing, the team will sign tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo.

This is Kilgo's second stint with the Patriots after joining the team in November of 2016, spending time on the practice squad and sticking with them through training camp the following season. Over the last three seasons he's spent time with four teams, including dressing for 11 games in 2018 with the Titans, his only game action since early 2016 with the Broncos.

Kilgo is a clear physical fit for the Patriots defense, there's a reason why he's been here before and spent time with Matt Patricia's Lions. He will provide some good veteran depth for training camp at a position that was a little light.

After Matt LaCosse's decision to opt out, the Patriots were also a little light at tight end with just Ryan Izzo and four rookies making up the room.

Leggett was a fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2017, but saw his rookie season, where he might've been a starter, cut short by a season-ending knee injury in the second preseason game. He would bounce back in 2018, grabbing 14 catches in 15 games but was cut that next offseason, and spent 2019 up and down with the Bucs practice squad before being cut by Tampa Bay late last month.

The Patriots need better production out of their tight ends in 2020. Leggett will have the opportunity as one of only two veterans, but the rookies are the future and they've already got a jump on him. Leggett's blocking, a point of weakness in his college tape, might be the focal skill if he's to make the roster. He'll need the best out of his biggest strength, his consistency catching the ball. Like LaCosse before him, he's in direct competition with Izzo and the two undrafted rookies for what is likely one roster spot.

The Patriots have made a habit of churning over the bottom of the roster and these moves add some needed depth just as the team sees on-field practices approaching.

Advertising