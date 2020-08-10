Report: Patriots sign two veterans

This is Kilgo's second stint with the Patriots after joining the team in November of 2016, spending time on the practice squad and sticking with them through training camp the following season. Over the last three seasons he's spent time with four teams, including dressing for 11 games in 2018 with the Titans, his only game action since early 2016 with the Broncos.

Kilgo is a clear physical fit for the Patriots defense, there's a reason why he's been here before and spent time with Matt Patricia's Lions. He will provide some good veteran depth for training camp at a position that was a little light.

After Matt LaCosse's decision to opt out, the Patriots were also a little light at tight end with just Ryan Izzo and four rookies making up the room.

Leggett was a fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2017, but saw his rookie season, where he might've been a starter, cut short by a season-ending knee injury in the second preseason game. He would bounce back in 2018, grabbing 14 catches in 15 games but was cut that next offseason, and spent 2019 up and down with the Bucs practice squad before being cut by Tampa Bay late last month.

The Patriots need better production out of their tight ends in 2020. Leggett will have the opportunity as one of only two veterans, but the rookies are the future and they've already got a jump on him. Leggett's blocking, a point of weakness in his college tape, might be the focal skill if he's to make the roster. He'll need the best out of his biggest strength, his consistency catching the ball. Like LaCosse before him, he's in direct competition with Izzo and the two undrafted rookies for what is likely one roster spot.